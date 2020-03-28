1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020

210 health personnel are among the COVID-19 cases detected thus far. So far the overwhelming majority of deaths have occurred among elderly patients in their 80s.

Tenerife has confirmed 671 cases; Gran Canaria, 253; La Palma, 43; Fuerteventura, 25; Lanzarote, 24; La Gomera, 6, and El Hierro, 3.

Source: Canary Islands Government