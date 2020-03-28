Select Page

1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020

1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020
The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health daily briefing has this afternoon confirmed 1025 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 tested positive so far, as of yesterday’s final data, to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020. Cumulatively a total of 377 people have required hospitalisation and 68 have been referred to ICU. In addition, an accumulated total of 25 discharges and 36 deaths had been recorded at that time.

210 health personnel are among the COVID-19 cases detected thus far. So far the overwhelming majority of deaths have occurred among elderly patients in their 80s.

Tenerife has confirmed 671 cases; Gran Canaria, 253; La Palma, 43; Fuerteventura, 25; Lanzarote, 24; La Gomera, 6, and El Hierro, 3.

Source: Canary Islands Government

