The Spanish Government allow two people to travel per car with one in front and the other in the back seat.

The Spanish Government have announced that during the State of Emergency up to two people, including the driver, may now travel in the same public, or private vehicle , provided that one does so in the front seats and the other in the rear, and only whenever the journey is made for one of the allowed reasons under force majeure legislation set forth in the royal decree that established the State of Emergency.

Spain’s General Secretary for Transport, María Jesús Rallo, clarified the adjustment to orders on mobility limitations that have been approved in recent days.

By virtue of this clarification, the Government provides that “in both public and private transport, in vehicles of up to nine seats, including the driver, and provided it is carried out within the framework of authorised cases, where more than one person must travel in the vehicle, it will be respected that there is a maximum of one person for each row of seats, maintaining the greatest possible distance between the occupants.”

PRIMARY NECESSITY, WORK OR SHOPPING

​This clarification on Tuesday was also authorised for car rentals, without a hired driver, in cases of having to make journeys allowed under force majeure guidelines. Access to ‘rental cars’ had been limited to solely transport professionals and delivery people, however the rules have now been relaxed just a little.

Journey’s allowed under the decree of the State Of Emergency are strictly limited to going to buy food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities, to attend health centres and services, and to go to work (with proper signed and stamped authorisation), to return to the place of habitual residence or to attend to and take care of the elderly, minors, dependants, people with disabilities or other especially vulnerable people.

Visiting financial offices, like banks, and insurance companies are also allowed and in any case of “force majeure or need.”