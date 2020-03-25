303 more Canary Islands corona virus infections detected so far this week

In total, this Wednesday the Canary Islands archipelago now has an accumulated total of 784 cases, confirmed to have been infected by Covid-19, which is 127 more than on Tuesday.

This represents the largest day-to-day increase to date since the crisis began. With Tuesday having brought 100 cases more than Monday which saw 76 more than the total stood at on Sunday. The data confirms that at least 303 corona virus positives have occurred so far this week, with the total standing at 673 more cases than last Thursday.

This Wednesday at noon the Ministry confirmed their current official figure of 657 total infected cases, 43 of them hospitalised in the ICU, there were also 15 discharges.

The Canary Islands have now registered 24 deaths from corona virus following the end of day data count at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, by the Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health. Three more on Wednesday, adding to the 21 registered over recent days and the 13th so far this week.

Five had died as of last Friday at 8:00 p.m. followed by two more on the island of Gran Canaria that same Friday night before midnight. On Saturday the virus claimed two new lives, and again two more last Sunday. Five more were confirmed on Monday, the highest number of deaths in a single day up to then, and Tuesday five more in one day. So Wednesday’s count, for the first time this week, is recorded as a slight decrease in the fatality rate.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health are closed every day between 20:00 and 21:00, the day before they are officially reported, and so cases that occur after that time are not included until the close of the following day.

The new totals are expected to be confirmed around 12 noon on Thursday