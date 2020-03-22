Official coronavirus numbers climb in Canary Islands, as of 8pm previous night.

Of the dead, seven are women and two are men, and five of them were in their eighties (three women and two men); one woman in her seventies and two women in their sixties. Only one so far in the younger age range of thirty to thirty-nine. All the cases had previous pathologies and underlying conditions.

Sunday’s official numbers record Tenerife has accumulated 262 confirmed cases; Gran Canaria, 119; Lanzarote, 9; Fuerteventura, 14; La Palma, 14; La Gomera, 3 and El Hierro, 2.

03/16/2020 03/17/2020 03/18/2020 03/19/2020 03/20/2020 03/21/2020 TOTAL 148 181 220 287 348 414 TENERIFE 92 119 143 194 219 262 GRAN CANARIA 36 45 55 70 97 119 LA GOMERA 3 3 3 3 3 3 THE PALM 5 5 5 5 11 14 LANZAROTE 7 3 3 3 4 9 FUERTEVENTURA 6 6 11 12 13 14 THE IRON 0 0 0 0 1 2 LA GRACIOSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of better care, the population is asked to use resources rationally.

The coronavirus service telephone number enabled by the Ministry of Health is 900 112 061. This line has been staffed by medical professionals to assist all those who have symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, diarrhea, etc.) and who may have been in contact with people who have travelled to risky areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy.

From that phone line all testing will be assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.

The Ministry of Health strongly emphasises that results of the coronavirus tests carried out will be communicated by phone, and in person.

By Friday a total of 49,020 calls had been received on both main phone lines; of which 44,173 were through the proper 900 freephone information line and 4,847 on the direct emergency response coordination centre at 112.

Blood donations needed

The Canary Islands’ Institute of Hemodonation and Hemotherapy (ICHH) have made an earnest plea for blood donations in order to maintain the necessary reserves for health needs, as blood expires and demand is expected to increase over coming days.

Source: Canary Islands Government

*NB: Citizens who lived in the UK for 6 month or more between 1980 & 1996 cannot be accepted for blood donation due to concerns over bovine infections