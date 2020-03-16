Canary coronavirus evolution: 119 confirmed cases, nine of them in the ICU

This Monday the Canary Islands Ministry of Health have reported a cumulative total of 119 people infected by Covid-2019 coronavirus , ten more than on Sunday, of which 111 are active and nine of them are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

On the islands there has been one death reported as a result and seven cases have been discharged as having recovered.

Tenerife has 66 accumulated cases; Gran Canaria, 34 and one death, which adds up to 35; Lanzarote, 4; Fuerteventura, 6; La Palma, 3; and La Gomera, 1 active and two discharges, which adds up to 3.

– Of the total, 40 people are hospitalized, 9 of them in ICU

– The population has been asked to come to donate blood to avoid shortages (however this may not include Brits)

– The number to report cases is 900 112 061, 112 is only for emergencies

The population is urged to follow the instructions given by the confinement authorities in their homes to avoid the spread of the virus and to inform themselves from official sources to avoid the hoaxes and erroneous information.

Elsewhere in the country

So far throughout Spain 309 people have died from coronavirus, there are 9,191 confirmed as infected, almost 1,500 more than on Sunday, and 3,215 of them have been hospitalized, according to data provided at 1:00 p.m. by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The Health statement also indicates that 432 people are in intensive care units, of which more than 50% (253) are in the Community of Madrid.

Madrid continues to be the community with the highest number of infections, with 4,165, followed by Catalonia (903), the Basque Country (630) and Castilla-La Mancha (567).

According to the Ministry, 530 patients infected by COVID-19 have been discharged.