Serious concern among health professionals in the Canary Islands about the coronavirus response

Canarian public health professionals are “exhausted, overwhelmed, and concerned.” The coronavirus curve is on the rise and cases are expected to increase exponentially over the coming days. The staff working in the health sector are not hiding their “concern and confusion” regarding the health situation, and insist on the importance of protocols that are more “demanding, more preventive, with more and better contingency measures and information, which we have to say is not arriving”.

The same sources told Spanish language daily, Canarias7, that they demand more work materials for preventive care because required resources are becoming scarce and they are experiencing disinformation and situations that lack coordination.

“We must strengthen the system by more demanding means, we must carefully review the cases that reach us in the ER”, say those same sources pointing out also that in their opinion the decision of the Canary Islands Government to suspend teaching activity and yesterday’s closure of educational centres throughout the Canary Islands, for the next 14 days, is an exceptional action and “very successful” to protect the most vulnerable groups -sick and elderly- because children “fortunately” are not so much at risk, but they can act as transmitters of the virus .