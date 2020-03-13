Select Page

Two Nurses Confirmed With COVID-19 on Gran Canaria

Two nurses, who work at a health centre in the neighbourhood of Schamann, in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, have been confirmed on Friday afternoon as new cases who have tested positive for coronavirus on the island.

According to reports, the healthcare professionals, who have been admitted to the Doctor Negrín Hospital, were recently in Madrid and have spent several days at home before going to the Emergency Department for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, that brought the total number of cases on Gran Canaria to 13 out of a total of 63 active cases in the Canary Islands, and the 7 who have already recovered and been discharged, according to data provided by the Regional Government Health Ministry.

Health Department sources have confirmed the new cases to Spanish language daily newspaper, El Dia. To date, there have been no cases of contagion among health workers on the islands, although the Doctor Negrín University Hospital did urge a group of professionals on Thursday to remain isolated after having been in contact with a citizen who went to the hospital’s Emergency Department and did not at first report that he had been with a person from a risk area, and was then later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The nurses who were newly confirmed on Friday have not shown any serious symptoms as of yet. According to the same sources, an epidemiological survey is still being carried out and, in principle, will not affect patients at the Schamann neighbourood health centre, as the professionals were not working on the days leading up to their diagnosis. In addition, following the established protocols, anyone they have been in contact has been isolated and the site has been cleaned.

The Ministry of Health has urged citizens not to go to hospitals or health centres if there is a suspicion of having been infected by the virus or if they have been in contact with someone who has had it or comes from a risk area.

The Government of the Canary Islands has activated the toll free number 900 112 061 to answer any questions you may have about the coronavirus to reserve the main 1st response line, 1-1-2, to attend to serious emergency cases.

