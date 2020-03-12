Maspalomas suspends all markets for a period of fifteen calendar days

The town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana suspends the activities of the Municipal Market of Maspalomas, the second market “rastro” and the Farmers’ Market. The suspension will operate, in principle, for a period of fifteen calendar days.

In compliance with the Order of the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands and having seen the opinion of the municipal technicians linked to this service, the City of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has suspended all markets, usually held in San Fernando de Maspalomas and in which there is a significant concentration of workers and customers. Specifically, the activities of the Local Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Rastro second hand market on Sundays and the Farmers’ Market on a biweekly basis are prevented for a period of fifteen calendar days, counted from today.

The measure, taken by this Department of Markets, is made in compliance with the Law, for the protection of risks to the health of people in massively crowded spaces and to avoid collective damages that, today, cannot be quantified.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, and aware of the social and economic reality of the professionals who work in the markets, the solidarity of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council is expressed with the small businessmen, the self-employed and workers who, due to this and other necessary measures , suffer serious losses in their precarious family economies and, therefore:

a.- It will process the corresponding administrative files in order to exempt the holders of the market stalls under municipal control from paying the public price for occupying municipal land for a reasonable period of time.

b.- It will seek, to the extent of its possibilities, the support and understanding of the autonomous and state authorities to lighten the tax burden of these self-employed during the duration of the serious health crisis that affects us and prevents the normal development of the way of life of the stalls.

c.- It undertakes to diligently restore the normality of the service, as soon as it has the approval of the health authorities of the Autonomous Community