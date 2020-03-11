Gran Canaria Health Department denies reported eighth case of Corona Virus

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands have this Wednesday morning denied reports that a first case of a Canary Islander catching Corona Virus was detected. Spanish language news sources had reported that a woman of Canarian origin had been admitted last Tuesday at the Maternity Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria after testing positive for the virus.

The Canary archipelago at the time of writing has 22 active cases of Covid-19 registered yesterday until Tuesday, seven of which are on Gran Canaria. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, the Canary Islands has thus far seen 26 cases confirmed, of which five have already recovered and been discharged.

So far, the four north Italian citizens detected last week are under supervision in hospital, one in a serious condition and the others presenting respiratory problems; a Dutch couple, located on Monday on the South of the Island, are well and in self-isolation, and a fifth Italian, who tested positive in the south of Gran Canaria yesterday afternoon, is also under house confinement.

The Canarian Health Service is conducting a test of at least 77 people who came into close or direct contact with the first four Italians, who had spent their holidays in Playa de Arinaga during the week preceding their diagnoses.