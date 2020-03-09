On Gran Canaria: Two Dutch tourists test positive for coronavirus

Two new positive confirmations of Corona Virus tonight on Gran Canaria bring the total now to six. The latest cases are two Dutch tourists who are, according to the Canary Islands regional government, in good health and in isolation.

The active cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in the Canary Islands now has risen to 19 this Monday, three more than Sunday. There are also five patients who have been discharged as having fully recovered, giving a total of 24 cases.

The Italian tourist who became the first confirmed case on Gran Canaria was hospitalised over the weekend and has worsened in recent hours suffering from bilateral pneumonia.