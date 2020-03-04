The Maspalomas International Carnival 2020

The International Carnival of Maspalomas 2020 starts tomorrow, running from March 5 to 15, dedicated this year to the theme of ‘Musicals’.

Once again it will be focused on the main public square at the Yumbo Shopping Centre, in Playa del Inglés, with some events in various new locations around this popular southern tourist heartland of Gran Canaria.

Carnival in the south starts this Thursday, March 05, at 20:00 with an Inaugural Gala and a Drag Queen pre-selection event, where candidates will gather, after the opening ceremony, on the first day of Carnival, hoping to be selected to compete in one of the most popular, outrageous and entertaining features of the carnival season. 14 contestants will be selected for the Grand Gala, which is to be held on Thursday 12 March and will be broadcast live on the main national television channel TVE.

This Friday 06 of March, plays host to the Great Lady Gala.

Dedicated to seductive silver surfers, grannies-with-go, elder states-ladies and creaking-hot-mamas-with-attitude; this lovely event celebrates women of substance and standing in the local community who have been nominated for their representative kindness and lingering beauty.

A children’s parade for the little ones to enjoy adds a new dimension to carnival this year providing an environment in which they can enjoy the true spirit of the season, safely, in an event meant to put families and family members of all ages at ease, while they discover the joys of irreverent costume and fantasy fuelled entertainment of the people. It is a Carnival appropriate for all ages. The parade starts from calle Timple, just behind Hotel Riu Don Miguel via Avenida de Gran Canaria and Estados Unidos to finish up in Yumbo. The party continues at the main square until at 19:00 with the election of the Carnival child Queen.

Mogollón “party” starts at 23:00 to end the festivities for Saturday.



This year’s Carnival Queen Gala is on Sunday 8, at 21:00 and will be live on TVE. The contest features much of the glamour, colour and magic of Carnival. Candidates compete in extravagant costume hoping to be selected as this years Carnival Queen.

On Monday, the ‘Canine Carnival’ (at 18:00) will see participants, and their companions, showing off the originality of their fantasy costumes followed by the ‘Body Painting’ competition (at 20:00) where techniques of disguising nudity using just colour and imagination will be rewarded, there will be prizes for the winners, along with a lifetime of kudos to follow.

The Gala without barriers is on Tuesday 10 March, presented on stage by local TV star Roberto Herrera featuring various well known performers from 7:00 p.m., with the participation of 8 local occupational centres from around the Island.

The Drag Queen Gala is on Thursday 12, at 21:00.

14 participants compete with dizzying choreography and costume, all hoping to gain the title of Drag Queen for Maspalomas Costa Canaria 2020. After the gala, dance music will fill the Yumbo Shopping Centre public square with a traditional ‘Mogollón’ “caveman party” from midnight.

Carnival Friday sees a traditional celebration of ‘Day Carnival’. The event on Friday the 13th, starts at 11:00 from the Maspalomas Oasis (Charca de Maspalomas). The ‘Rescue of the Sardine’ travels towards Playa del Inglés to the rhythm of batucada music inviting tourists and residents to join in the procession toward the Annexo II.

From 13:00 the “Fiesta del Solajero” Sun fiesta is to be held by the 40 Principal performers, where ‘Operation Sardine’ will take place. The music and the party will continue until 20:00 and then change stage, to the public square of the Yumbo, which will host the Tourist Gala from 21:00, where all the winners of the Queen’s galas will be present; Carnival Queen, Children’s Queen, Great Lady and Drag Queen, in addition to various other groups and many more participants of Carnival 2020. Starting at 22:30 the ‘Salsa Night’ will take place where different dance schools on the Island exhibit their rhythm and pizzazz while they encourage the public to dance. The night will close with a mogollón from midnight.

The Great Cavalcade Carnival Parade will take place on Saturday 14, starting at 17:00 from the main entrance road to Playa del Inglés, through El Veril, the route will cross Avenida Italia and Avenida de Gran Canaria and will be broadcast on TVE and Radio Televisión Canaria ending with the Grand Mogollón at the Yumbo and dance music into the night from various DJs.

The final touch to this years spring festivities will be on Sunday 15 March, with the ‘Cremation of the Sardine’ procession that will leave from the Avenida de España travelling down Alféreces Provisionales in the direction of the Playa del Inglés Anexo II. There the Testament of the carnival sardine will be read, before the burning of the Sardine, with a pyrotechnics show, lights and music to close the International Carnival of Maspalomas 2020.

