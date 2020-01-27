The second phase of works along the GC-500 between Patalavaca and Anfi is underway

Work has begun on conditioning and strengthening the pedestrian promenade along the GC-500 road between the Patalavaca and Anfi del Mar on the south west coast of the municipality of Mogán. 755 meters of walk way are to be renovated and improved.

The route of the promenade to be rehabilitated goes from the Doñana apartments to the Montemarina complex.

Caution for traffic and pedestrian traffic

Traffic restrictions will be partial during the working day, starting from Montemarina towards Patalavaca. At the beginning of the works, passers-by will have an alternative route, although there will be some closures and pedestrians will have to travel along the lower sea front promenade.

The final phase

This is the second and final phase of reconditioning and strengthening work to this walk since 2018, when the main works were carried out along the other 733 linear meters that connect Arguineguín and Patalavaca. Once the works are finished, the pedestrian promenade along the GC-500 coastal road will be completely renovated so that both residents and tourists can enjoy the enviable views of this stretch of the Costa Mogán.