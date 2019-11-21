Idea shop opens in Telde, just next to GC-1
The “IDEA MARKET” is clearly visible from GC-1, with its bright red façade on the coastal side of motorway heading north to the capital. Exit just after the old IKEA warehouse.
The new outlet is selling all kinds of household goods as one usually expect from a shop of this kind but just a lot more of them. All kinds of products for kitchen, garden, hardware, seasonal items ( and right now overflowing with Christmas items ), toys, stuff for pets, decorations, underwear and some professional clothes and so much more. A home deco shop with basic clothes and shoes.
