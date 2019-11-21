Idea shop opens in Telde, just next to GC-1

A huge warehouse shop, in the well known “Chinese” style officially opened its doors last week in the industrial area of Las Huesas neighborhood. The new store is one of the biggest of its kind, perhaps the biggest on the island with over 5000m2.

The “IDEA MARKET” is clearly visible from GC-1, with its bright red façade on the coastal side of motorway heading north to the capital. Exit just after the old IKEA warehouse.

The new outlet is selling all kinds of household goods as one usually expect from a shop of this kind but just a lot more of them. All kinds of products for kitchen, garden, hardware, seasonal items ( and right now overflowing with Christmas items ), toys, stuff for pets, decorations, underwear and some professional clothes and so much more. A home deco shop with basic clothes and shoes.