Select Page

Idea shop opens in Telde, just next to GC-1

Posted by | Nov 21, 2019 | | 0 |

Idea shop opens in Telde, just next to GC-1
A huge warehouse shop, in the well known “Chinese” style officially opened its doors last week in the industrial area of Las Huesas neighborhood. The new store is one of the biggest of its kind, perhaps the biggest on the island with over 5000m2.

The “IDEA MARKET” is clearly visible from GC-1, with its bright red façade on the coastal side of motorway heading north to the capital. Exit just after the old IKEA warehouse.

The new outlet is selling all kinds of household goods as one usually expect from a shop of this kind but just a lot more of them. All kinds of products for kitchen, garden, hardware, seasonal items ( and right now overflowing with Christmas items ), toys, stuff for pets, decorations, underwear and some professional clothes and so much more. A home deco shop with basic clothes and shoes.

The Canary Guide

Advertise your business to English Speakers on Gran Canaria

 We have a range of exciting advertising opportunities starting from as little as 2€ a day online, having been in print for ten years we are now moving towards English language video and television, and with a regular audience reach of more than 50,000 people every week, 15-20,000 individuals come to our website every month 2-3 times a month.

Contact us by email on Publicidad@TheCanary.TV for more information

Contact Us

Rate:

About The Author

sanna

Related Posts

ClickBait: Father of 9 files for divorce after tests show he has always been sterile

ClickBait: Father of 9 files for divorce after tests show he has always been sterile

17th April 2018

The Gran Canaria forest fire suspected to have originated from a power line in contact with a tree

The Gran Canaria forest fire suspected to have originated from a power line in contact with a tree

20th September 2019

Mystery surrounds Swedish resident’s death in Tauro

Mystery surrounds Swedish resident’s death in Tauro

18th December 2017

Events : Noche de Finaos – Halloween on Gran Canaria 2017

Events : Noche de Finaos – Halloween on Gran Canaria 2017

30th October 2017

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *