Lies and hoaxes spread fear encouraging anti-migrant opinions and the rhetoric of hate

The brutal altercation itself was recorded on video by a local resident who witnessed the attack. The video, which quickly went viral, shows two men approach two others, whom they then viciously attack in the Plaza de El Hierro, in San Fernando de Maspalomas. One of the victims falls to the ground due to the blows and head butts he receives. Despite a Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) ambulance being deployed to the scene, no one involved ended up being treated.

The apparently unprovoked attack occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and the Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes) 112 received a report that there were several people involved in the brawl, somewhere between 8 or 9 people in total, and it was reported that they had knives, though no evidence for this has been presented. In the video spread across social media, two people attack two others and begin to strike them, punching and kicking, causing one of the victims to fall to the ground apparently semi-conscious. There is no-one who thinks that this sort of behaviour is permissible, nor can it be defended. These were criminal acts and must be dealt with accordingly. However, spreading lies and hoaxes and fear can in no way help with that task, it only further confuses the issues.

The Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) simply returned to base as none of those involved needed medical attention, according to 112.

The Policia Nacional also attended seeking witness statements, though the perpetrators had already left the scene and police are now actively looking for those involved. Police presence last night was noticeably increased throughout the San Fernando and Playa del Inglés area, with patrol cars actively stopping groups of more than four pedestrians to inquire as to their business.