Gran Canaria Level 3 alert – basic Do’s and Dont’s
The Minister of Health of the Canary islands Government announced on Saturday in a live press conference that starting from 00:00 on Monday Gran Canaria will go to Alert Level 3. The minister, Blas Trujillo, appealed to citizens’ sense of responsibility to comply with the measures. Here are the basic rules and regulations for Alert Level:
You can find the latest COVID-19 data for The Canary Islands, updated daily, for mobile devices here, or a more feature rich version for desktop devices here.
- MEETINGS AND GATHERINGS: CO-HABITANTS ONLY
Get togethers are limited, in both public and private spaces, to just the people you live with.
–Exception : You can meet your friends or other family members at outside terraces of bars or restaurants, with a maximum of 4 people per table.
- HOSPITALITY, CATERING, RESTAURANTS, TERRACES, BARS AND CAFÉS
Hospitality establishments must close before 10pm. Outdoor service only is permitted, and at no more than 50% capacity, with a maximum of 4 people per table. No indoor service allowed, whatsoever, though you can still use the toilets, however you must wear a mask whenever leaving your table.
–Exception: health centres, work cafeterias for staff and tourist accommodation for the exclusive use of guests staying at the accommodation.
You can pick up food and drinks on the premises and home deliveries are allowed too.
On terraces or in other outdoor spaces, dependent on the establishment, activities that fail to encourage the maintaining of interpersonal safety distances or not wearing masks, such as dancing, karaoke, etc. are prohibited.
- SPORTS/ACTIVITIES
Only individual outdoor sports are permitted, providing that you can maintain a distance of 2 meters from everyone else. All indoor sports activities are suspended.
- PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Public transport is limited to carrying 50% passenger capacity.
- HOSPITALS AND SOCIAL HEALTH CENTRES
Visits to hospitals and social health centres are not permitted, except for the most necessary situations, at the sole discretion of the physician and the centre involved. Likewise, residents in centres for the elderly are required to remain on the premises, except in special cases.
- TRAVEL
All flights and sea journeys, departures and arrivals, are restricted. Except for justified cause that occurs for any of the reasons contemplated in article 6 of Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25.
Tourist arriving from outside The Canary Islands, staying in registered hospitality accommodation, are permitted, so long as they observe all the relevant guidelines.
- GAMBLING AND GAMING VENUES
All casinos, bingo halls and gambling games venues, as well as other similar recreational facilities for gambling and betting must close.
Gran Canaria Level 3 Alert will be in place for at least 2 weeks, with regular weekly reviews of the data, with no changes expected before February 1