The Canary Guide: mass events cancelled in Maspalomas including Reyes Magos and the 2021 Carnival

The deadlines needed, in the face of the ever-changing pandemic response measures, for the proper organisation of the usual seasonal mass events have made it impossible for the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall to guarantee the holding of these much anticipated cultural celebrations.

Given the uncertainty in the evolution of the pandemic and the impossibility of establishing a date to recover “normality”, the council say they have been forced to cancel the holding of mass events including the usual Kings Day Parade on January 5th and the International Maspalomas Carnival which would usually start around the end of February. The municipal government say there are still opportunities to celebrate on the dates of Kings and Magi and any Carnival activities that can fit into the new normal or within whatever sanitary restrictions that are in force at the time regarding mass events.