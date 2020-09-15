Lopesan closes four hotels but most stay open on Gran Canaria

The Canarian Hotel & Resort group Lopesan has announced that it is closing four hotels, two on Gran Canaria and both of those on Fuerteventura “due to the notable decrease in the volume of reservations” suffered after recommendations from the UK and Germany advising against travel to the islands.

The Abora Catarina and Abora Buenaventura hotels, both in Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria, will close on September 16th, and on the 28th the IFA Altamarena hotel and the IFA Villas Altamarena, in Fuerteventura will follow.

On Gran Canaria, one of the groups flag ship hotels Costa Meloneras is still under renovation, which it is estimated will last until end of February 2021.

The Lopesan Hotel & Resort Group are widely seen as one of the most robust tourism accommodation companies on the islands. Lopesan is still run by family that founded it, since 1972, when they established the company “Hijos de Francisco López Sánchez, (LOPESAN)”, the Lopez family, they have been responsible for some of the largest construction projects and forward developments on the south of the island, as well as owning many of the reference hotels in Meloneras, the company operates golf courses, a convention centre and owns 50% of Anfi. Among their primary tourist hotels remaining open on Gran Canaria there is still a wide selection of top of the range luxury offerings including: