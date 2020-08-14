Total COVID-19 cases increasing fastest on Gran Canaria as new restrictions attempt to curb contagion

Total COVID-19 cases detected in the Canary Islands since the start of the pandemic currently stand at 3,323, 111 more over the last 24 hours, with 748 active cases throughout the archipelago this Friday. There are two people currently being treated in the Intensive Care Units, 38 are being monitored in hospital and 708 are in self-isolation at home, according to the data published this afternoon by the Canarian Ministry of Health.

The archipelago has registered a considerable increase in cases over the last week, mainly on the island of Gran Canaria, with only one person having recovered and been discharged over the last couple of days. 2,411 people have overcome COVID-19 on the islands. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Canary Islands have mourned 164, the most recent two just a few days ago after nearly two months without deaths related to Corona Virus. Gran Canaria has now detected a cumulative total of 1,101 registered cases, of which 476 remain active, 74 more than the day before. 586 cases on Gran Canaria have recovered and been discharged, with a total of 39 dead.

Tenerife was previously the epicentre of contagion for the archipelago having accumulated a total of 1,707 cases. Today there are 160 active cases (17 more than yesterday), while 1,435 have recovered and 112 perished. Fuerteventura has seen 163 cases, of which 21 are active (2 more than yesterday) and 142 have been medically discharged, with none dead. Lanzarote has registered 139 cases, of which 47 are active (15 more than yesterday), 86 have been discharged and six have died. La Palma has seen 107 cases, with none currently active, although seven people died and 100 recovered. The island of La Gomera has had nine cases (one still active) and El Hierro has had three cases all recovered, with neither island recording covid related deaths.

The increases motivated the Canarian Government to announce further restrictions, following an extraordinary Governing Council on August 13, with new limits on nightlife, reducing all group meetings to a maximum 10 people, and making masks mandatory both out in public and in enclosed spaces, as well as limiting smoking on public roads whenever a minimum 2m distance is not guaranteed. However, this Friday Spain’s Interterritorial Health Council has agreed new measures with all communities, that will close all nightclubs and cocktail bars and extend this smoking ban to the whole of Spain, due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus across the country as a whole. (read the press release in Spanish here