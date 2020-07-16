Scorching high temperatures on Gran Canaria for the next 4 days, Risk to Health advisories issued

The Canary Islands Government’s Ministry of Health have activated a heat advisory, through the General Directorate of Public Health, warning of potential risk on Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma and Fuerteventura with forecasts overcoming the coming days predicting sustained high temperatures in the south ranging between 24ºC at night through to 38ºC in the daytime shade, with the potential for temperatures in direct sunlight to be significantly higher. These temperatures exceed the established threshold laid out in the Plan for the Effects of Excess Temperatures on Health and Preventive Actions, which have triggered the alerts .

Red warnings, indicating high risk, have been issued for July 15 to 20, in the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Santa Lucía on the island of Gran Canaria.

Orange warnings, medium risk, July 17 to 19 in the municipalities of Agüimes, Artenara, Ingenio, Mogán, Tejeda, Valsequillo and Vega San Mateo, all on Gran Canaria.

Yellow warning, low risk, July 18 and 19 in the municipality of La Aldea on the island of Gran Canaria, and in the municipalities of Adeje, Arafo, Candelaria, Fasnia, Granadilla de Abona, Güimar, La Orotava and San Miguel de Abona on the island of Tenerife.

The General Directorate of Public Health has requested that all listed municipalities remind the public to adopt measures to protect the health of the most fragile members of their community:

-Drink plenty of water or liquids without waiting to be thirsty, except if there is a medical contraindication. -Avoid alcoholic and very sugary drinks. -Avoid exposing yourself to the sun at the hours of greatest heat intensity (between 11 and 16 hours), preferably doing so before 11 or after 16 hours. During the hottest hours, remain in the coolest areas of homes or residences, or where appropriate, place ventilation or air conditioning devices, or lastly, use fresh wet cloths or take occasional short showers. Avoid sports activities, excursions, or visits outside during ¡ the hottest hours. Carry out these types of activities in the early hours of the day, late in the afternoon or at night; Protect yourselves from the sun and drink plenty of drinks that replace liquids and mineral salts (juices, isotonic drinks, water, etc.). Make light meals that help to replace the salts lost by sweat (salads, fruits, vegetables, gazpachos or juices). If you have to go outside, try to be in the shade, wear light and light-colored clothing, protecting yourself from the sun with hats or caps and approved sunglasses. Wear cool, comfortable and breathable shoes. Be careful with medications, especially those that must be in the fridge for proper storage.

Always maintain the cold chain of food. In the case of presenting any symptoms associated with heat such as headaches, dizziness, cramps, general discomfort, feeling of hot flushing, fatigue or exhaustion, contact 112.

Other preventive plans in the Canary Islands

In a situation of maximum temperatures, the Canary Islands Government can activate this Plan for the Prevention of the Effects of High Temperatures on People’s Health, with a warning of health risks, as well as its Specific Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Emergencies of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands for Risks due to Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA), through the declaration of alert due to a situation of risk for the population, property and the environment.