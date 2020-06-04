Select Page

Guide: Maspalomas Soul Festival 2020 officially cancelled

The 6th Maspalomas Soul Festival 2020, was to be held on the last weekend of July, on the pristine beaches of San Agustín on the south of Gran Canaria.

The various measures in place for avoidance of Covid-19 contagions, and security in public places, have forced the Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana to announce the cancellation of this year’s event due to the limited possibilities for soul music fans to gather around a stage on the beaches of San Agustín. The 33rd Porretta Soul Festival in Italy, from which the Maspalomas event’s performers are drawn has also been postponed until 2021.

 

 

