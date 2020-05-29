Saga holidays announce no travel before September
The note signed by Managing Director Chris Simmonds thanked everyone for their patience and understanding while the company works with Foreign Office guidance to get through the current state of affairs
While some tour operators are trying to get back on track from this July, including the largest in the world TUI whose CEO this week announced routes to Spain restarting very soon, few are expecting any real return to previous passenger volumes at least until the global pandemic has been more decidedly dealt with.
Here is what Saga had to say:
Following our last update we have continued to review current events and monitor FCO advice. I have therefore taken the difficult decision to not operate departures up to 1st September, 2020.
I appreciate that this will be a disappointment for many of our guests and you will want to know what this means for you if you were due to travel with us during this time. However, please do not worry as we will writing to you within the next week or so, explaining the options available to you and what the next steps will be.
For those guests who are due to travel up to the end of August, 2020, our Peace of Mind policy enables you to transfer onto another holiday departing in 2021, subject to availability and benefit from the following:
- £100pp off any river cruise, ocean cruise partner or European holiday
- £200pp off any long-haul holiday
I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. The support we have seen from all of our guests has been greatly appreciated and we are looking forward to the future when we can welcome you back onto another Saga Holiday with us.
Chris Simmonds
Managing Director, Saga Holidays