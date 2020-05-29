Saga holidays announce no travel before September

Over 50s travel operator SAGA have announced that they will not be organising any holiday departures at all before September 1st. They have advised all customers with trips booked before the end of August to take advantage of their Peace Of Mind policy to rebook another trip in 2021, and offered large discounts off future cruises, European destinations and long-haul trips.

The note signed by Managing Director Chris Simmonds thanked everyone for their patience and understanding while the company works with Foreign Office guidance to get through the current state of affairs

While some tour operators are trying to get back on track from this July, including the largest in the world TUI whose CEO this week announced routes to Spain restarting very soon, few are expecting any real return to previous passenger volumes at least until the global pandemic has been more decidedly dealt with.

Here is what Saga had to say: