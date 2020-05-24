Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and Amadores beaches in Mogán get reconditioning treatments

Last week the town hall of Mogán, on the south west coast of Gran Canaria, began the work of aerating the sand on the beaches of the municipality so as to to improve its quality, condition it and kill bacteria that can proliferate in areas where the sea water does not usually reach.

This week the private company that holds the administrative concession for the popular tourist beaches of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and Amadores has carried out similar work to ensure the cleanest possible environment for when the beaches open once more for recreational use this coming Monday.

As with the town hall, the thorough cleaning of these beaches has been made possible by the absence of the public, due to the ongoing State of Emergency. Along with these deep clean procedures, maintenance tasks continue using beach cleaning machines, which also help to filter and soften the sand mass which will help to delight beach users in the weeks and months to come. Great work Puerto Rico SA.