New pedestrian signs along Las Canteras promenade and the beaches of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria city council’s ‘Ciudad de Mar’ Department have announced new signage for pedestrians along the Paseo de Las Canteras this week, and at access points to the capital city’s various beaches. The aim is to clearly set out safe physical distances, established by the health authorities during the different stages of the de-escalation from the State of Emergency, declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Paseo de Las Canteras, the promenade, can get very crowded and so signs making clear physically delimited public spaces are being placed to provide a clockwise one-way direction of movement heading along the urban facades in the direction of La Puntilla and, next to the railings, nearest the beach, in the direction of La Cícer and the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium.

Access to the beach at El Confital for pedestrians will be by road and the exit from the beach, via the stairs and pedestrian ramp.

The new adhesive signs are made of high quality thermoplastic materials, will be non-slip, able to withstand the constant movement of people.

On Las Canteras beach and in Las Alcaravaneras, thermoplastic signs with the iconography including ‘pedestrian crossing’ and ‘prohibited for pedestrians’ are being installed at each of the access points to the sand. In total there will be 135 new signals to help beach users keep their distance and stay safe in this new, post pandemic world.