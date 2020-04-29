Select Page

The Insular-Materno Infantil connects relatives and patients hospitalised by covid-19 with tablets and mobile phones

This initiative started last week aims to make the stay of patients more pleasant, especially those who do not have sufficient command of new technologies or who do not have adapted mobile phones to be able to make video calls

The Insular-Maternal and Children’s department of the University Hospital Complex, a centre under the Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands Government, the closed facility caring for high risk patients during the State of Emergency, has made mobile devices and tablets available to hospitalised patients in the covid-19 wards so that they can contact their families.

Thanks to equipment acquired by the hospital centre, patients who are isolated as a consequence of this disease can maintain communication both with their families and facilitate the work of professionals.

In this sense, this measure seeks, above all, that patients who do not have a mobile device can call or make a video call during these days to their family and friends.

In addition, thanks to tablets, patients can connect to the Wi-Fi network of the hospital and make their stay in the isolation zone more pleasant.

This initiative, which aims to humanize the stay of patients affected by coronavirus, has been possible thanks to the collaboration of the Computing Service, the Communications Section, those responsible for the Music Therapy Project, the Association of Children with Small Brave Cancer, as well as that of all the professionals involved in the care of the covid-19 plants.

Donation of tablets to all SCS hospitals

El Corte Inglés de Canarias has donated a total of 40 tablets to all public hospitals dependent on the Canary Health Service. With this initiative, this company brings patients hospitalised with coronavirus closer to their relatives and loved ones.

