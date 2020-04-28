Select Page

Cabildo de Gran Canaria & firefighters carry out controlled burns at summits

Fire prevention work is today continuing on the summits of GranCanaria, if you see smoke from the top of the mountain it is due to the controlled burns being undertaken by firefighters.

These actions are carried out regularly in winter and spring, to clear forest debris and help to control how far wildfires can spread, these actions were decisive during last year’s summer fires, which had the potential to devastate 25,000 hectares, however were controlled and limited within around 10,000 hectares.

 

