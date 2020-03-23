Canary Islands Government Confirm 481 Cases Of Coronavirus COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the daily accumulated total of coronavirus COVID-19 cases up to Sunday, at 8:00 p.m. currently stands at 481. Of them 172 have required hospital admission of those 32 in the ICU. To date, 7 have recovered and 11 deaths have been announced.

10 of the dead were elderly people; four women between 62 and 78 years old; a 77-year-old man; three women and three men over 80 and one 34-year-old woman, all with previous underlying conditions.

Tenerife has confirmed a total of 293 accumulated cases; Gran Canaria, 135; La Palma, 21; Fuerteventura, 18; Lanzarote, 9; La Gomera, 3 and El Hierro, 2.

03/16/20 03/17/20 03/18/20 03/19/20 03/20/20 03/21/20 03/22/20 TOTAL 148 181 220 287 348 414 481 TENERIFE 92 119 143 194 219 262 293 GRANCANARIA 36 45 55 70 97 119 135 LA GOMERA 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 LA PALMA 5 5 5 5 11 14 21 LANZAROTE 7 3 3 3 4 9 9 FUERTEVENTURA 6 6 11 12 13 14 18 EL HIERRO 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 LA GRACIOSA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coronavirus hotline

For the sake of better care, everybody asked to use resources rationally.

The coronavirus service telephone number enabled by the Ministry of Health is 900 112 061. This line has been fully staffed to assist all those who have symptoms (such as cough, fever, headache, diarrhea, etc.) and who may have been in contact with people who have travelled to risk areas such as Madrid, the Basque Country or Italy. From that phone line all testing will be assessed and managed.

The 1-1-2 phone is for emergencies only.

The Ministry of Health emphasises that results of coronavirus tests carried out will be communicated by phone one to one.

Need to donate blood

The Canary Islands Institute of Hemodonation and Hemotherapy (ICHH) have stressed the importance of donating blood in order to maintain the necessary reserves for health needs as blood expires and demand is expected to increase over the coming days.

*NB: Blood is not usually accepted from donors who have spent more than 6 months in the UK at any time between 1980 & 1996, due to concerns over bovine infections

Source: Canary Islands Government