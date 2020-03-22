Weather: Canary Islands warnings for wind, rain and rough seas

has rectified its latest weather forecast and reactivated advisory warnings throughout the Canary Islands due to strong winds, rain and coastal phenomena caused by rough seas, which had been deactivated late on Saturday.

Rains are expected from the afternoon onward, which may be locally moderate and persistent, especially on the north of the islands, with showers possibly continuing into the evening. Northwest winds increasing speed in the afternoon with very strong gusts expected as the day comes to a close.

Yellow advisory for strong winds, rain and rough seas over the next couple of days Posted by TheCanary.TV on Sunday, 22 March 2020

On Monday widespread rains are expected. On Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and the north of the most mountainous islands these will be locally moderate and persistent, decreasing in intensity from around noon. In addition, strong northwesterly winds with very strong gusts are expected, easing to moderate northerly winds as we move through the afternoon.

Windy and rainy Monday

Starting at nine o’clock tonight, Sunday, there will be an orange warning (significant risk) at summits of La Palma island due to northwesterly winds, mainly affecting the north sides of the summits, with the possibility of winds gusting to over 90 km/h; and on La Gomera northwest winds are likely to bring very strong gusts (100 km/h), affecting the inland and high areas of the westernmost islands.

From 6pm yellow advisory warnings (risk) are activated due to rain that could leave up to 15 litres per square meter per hour, mainly affecting northern slopes of the most prominent islands, as well as Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. On Tenerife, up to 70 litres of water per square meter could be accumulated in just twelve hours.

Looking ahead to Monday, orange advisory warnings due strong northwest winds gusting to 100 km/h, are expected, particularly on the Western Isles affecting inland and higher altitude areas and areas of Tenerife might even see hurricane strength gusts of 120 km/h.

The yellow advisory for rain will stay in place throughout Monday with winds of between 70 and 80 km/h and rough seas along the coastlines, throughout the western islands, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura