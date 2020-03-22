Newsbrief: The Spanish government wants to extend the State of Emergency

Select Page

Posted by | Mar 22, 2020 | , , | 0 |

The state of emergency declared throughout Spain on March 14, in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak, is most probably to be extended for another 15 days beyond the original declaration, to a total of 30 days. The measure must first be approved by Congress and assuming it is would see Spain in lockdown until at least April 12, after the popular vacation period of Easter.

This is the main message that Pedro Sánchez has conveyed to the regional presidents this Sunday, in their second telematic meeting by videoconference since the state of emergency was declared.

