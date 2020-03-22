Arehucas halts production and dedicates factory to distilling sanitary alcohol

The famous Canarian rum company, Arehucas, has joined the fight against coronavirus with a shift to scale up the distillation of alcohol for sanitary use, they have paralyzed the production of rum due to the preventive closure of its factory.

Currently the distillery, located in the municipality of Arucas has 1.08 million liters of raw material from which to distill alcohol, for hydroalcoholic gels and to obtain sanitary alcohol.

This Canarian industry dedicated to the production of rums and liqueurs, has made available both stocks and productive capacity to the Health Ministry of The Canary Islands, and the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.