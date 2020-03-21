Coronavirus and companion animals

Press release by the Mogán Town Hall :

The General Directorate for Animal Rights communicate to the local, regional and state security bodies a series of recommendations regarding companion animals and their caretakers during the State of Emergency.

Given the situation caused by the pandemic declared by COVID-19, the following aspects and recommendations are insisted on, in relation to pet health care.

There is no scientific evidence that domestic animals suffer from or transmit COVI-19.

GENERAL MEASURES

Wash your hands + social distance + cover mouth when coughing + do not touch eyes, nose and mouth

GENERAL MEASURES WITH COMPANY ANIMALS

After touching an animal + do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth + wash your hands.

Clean, when going home, with disinfectant gel, the paws and the tail for prevention.

GENERAL MEASURES IF YOU ARE POSITIVE WITH CORONAVIRUS

It is recommended to leave the care of pets to another person.

Use new utensils for the animal and not used in the company of the positive person.

If you test positive and you have no one to leave the animal with, make sure to clean your hands regularly, wear a mask in the presence of the animal and avoid physical contact as much as possible.

Regarding the leash or other material related to the pet, it is advisable to wash and disinfect them or use new ones and discard those that have been in contact with the sick guardian. It is important to take these precautions to try to slow down the transmission of the virus.

ACTIONS ALLOWED DURING THE ALARM STATUS

Taking the dog out:

Short walks, only to cover physiological needs.

Without contact with other animals or people.

Bring a bottle of water with detergent to later clean the urine and a bag for faeces.

Prioritize less busy schedules

Animal feeding:

Feeding of feline colonies. Prioritize less busy schedules and try to space it as many days as possible.

Feed and care for animals on farms and animal protection centers.

* Veterinary clinics, as a health service, are open, but with protocols for prior appointment and treatment that cannot be postponed until the end of the alert period.

The General Directorate of Animal Rights is at the disposal of the different interlocutors to resolve issues related to the care of companion animals during the validity of the State of Alarm.