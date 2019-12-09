New recreational park of Playa de Mogán

The Mogán city council last month awarded Bernegal Infraestructuras y Construcciones Ruesma S.A. a €850,909 contract for the building of a leisure and recreation area with green zones, areas for children and sports, a picnic area, an amphitheatre, a museum devoted to local artisanal fishing, a skatepark and public toilets. The work, which is scheduled to begin before the end of this year, will be carried out in Plaza Las Gañanías in Playa de Mogán to be completed within eight months.

This project is included in the Plan for Modernization, Improvement and Increased Competitiveness (PMM) for Playa de Mogán, and is financed by the Secretary of State for Tourism with €500,000 and by the Mogán Town hall who are to contribute the remaining amounts as part of the Participatory Budgets for 2019, since a proposal similar to this project was the most voted option by residents and neighbours of the area.

The Plaza de Las Gañanías land where the leisure area will be constructed is currently occupied by a building that was originally begun in 1996 planned to become an aquarium (the blue and yellow coloured building) but it was never put into operation.

The plot includes 5,792 square meters in which a park and picnic area as well as a skatepark, sports and landscaped areas, children’s areas, public toilets, and an amphitheatre with capacity for 450 seats is to be created alongside a museum dedicated to local fishing practices and various multipurpose rooms.