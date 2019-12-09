Select Page

New recreational park of Playa de Mogán

Posted by | Dec 9, 2019 | , , , | 0 |

New recreational park of Playa de Mogán
The Mogán city council last month awarded Bernegal Infraestructuras y Construcciones Ruesma S.A. a €850,909 contract for the building of a leisure and recreation area with green zones, areas for children and sports, a picnic area, an amphitheatre, a museum devoted to local artisanal fishing, a skatepark and public toilets. The work, which is scheduled to begin before the end of this year, will be carried out in Plaza Las Gañanías in Playa de Mogán to be completed within eight months.

This project is included in the Plan for  Modernization, Improvement and Increased Competitiveness (PMM) for Playa de Mogán, and is financed by the Secretary of State for Tourism with €500,000 and by the Mogán Town hall who are to contribute the remaining amounts as part of the Participatory Budgets for 2019, since a proposal similar to this project was the most voted option by residents and neighbours of the area.

The Plaza de Las Gañanías land where the leisure area will be constructed is currently occupied by a building that was originally begun in 1996 planned to become an aquarium (the blue and yellow coloured building)  but it was never put into operation.

The plot includes 5,792 square meters in which a park and picnic area as well as a skatepark, sports and landscaped areas, children’s areas, public toilets, and an amphitheatre with capacity for 450 seats is to be created alongside a museum dedicated to local fishing practices and various multipurpose rooms.

This new public facility will be delimited with new pedestrian accesses located at the main connection points with existing road layout and by the incorporation of various plant species that will act as a visual, physical and sound barrier between those areas of differentiated use.

Rate:

About The Author

sanna

Related Posts

Masdunas plan to move 60,000 m3 of sand from Maspalomas to Playa del Inglés

Masdunas plan to move 60,000 m3 of sand from Maspalomas to Playa del Inglés

2nd August 2018

Suspected drowning at Amadores beach after woman pulled from the water

Suspected drowning at Amadores beach after woman pulled from the water

10th January 2018

More Finnish flying to Gran Canaria this Summer with new air routes announced, Nordic market growing

More Finnish flying to Gran Canaria this Summer with new air routes announced, Nordic market growing

19th January 2018

New flying boat to connect the two Canarian capitals, just 30 minutes each way

New flying boat to connect the two Canarian capitals, just 30 minutes each way

5th April 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *