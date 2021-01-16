Canary Islands raise the alert level on Gran Canaria to level 3 and to lower Tenerife to level 2 restrictions

The modifications in the COVID-19 alert levels for both Islands will be published tomorrow Sunday using their traffic light systems to indicate accumulated incidence (IA), and will be in force for 14 days, with further weekly reviews, and more as necessary based on current epidemiological data.

This decision to raise the alert level, agreed by the Government of the Canary Islands in its session on Thursday 14, has been justified based on analysis of the data in the situation report issued by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) which, in the case de Gran Canaria, confirms a gradual increase in its 7-day AI from the beginning of December, with a very significant increase toward the end of the month, and then a doubling of that infection rate in just the last fifteen days.

Due to the deterioration, Gran Canaria will now remain at alert level 3 for at least 14 days and the preventive measures corresponding to this level will be applied, also in force at this time on the island of Lanzarote.

The 7-day AI on the island of Tenerife however has seen a favourable evolution, as a result of a range of specific and temporary measures that have been applied since November 13, among which were tight restrictions both on going to and leaving the island, adopted by agreement with the Government of the Canary Islands as of December 18.

While on December 19 their 7-day AI had reached 136 cases / 100,000 inhabitants, the new infections rate has currently been reduced by more than half. Level 2 preventive measures will now be applied on the island of Tenerife, and are also in force on Fuerteventura.

The islands of La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, are all at alarm level 1.

The general preventive measures applicable on each of the islands, depending on the level of alert established for each of them, are those contained in Annex I of the Government Agreement of December 23, 2020 (BOC No. 266, of December 24, 2020) and include both specific and temporary measures, for each of the alert levels, in the Annex of the Government Agreement of January 7, 2021, which approved specific and temporary measures in the scope of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19 (BOC No. 5, of January 9, 2021).