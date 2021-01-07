Newsbrief: 1-1-2 Canarias calls decreased by 7.4% over the New Year

The Canary Islands’ 1-1-2 Canarias Centre for Coordination of Emergencies and Security (CECOES), coordinated 909 incidents over the New Year, compared to the 982 dealt with last New Year’s Eve, a 7.4% decrease.

This decrease in generalised activity was of course primarily due to prevention measures established by the Government of the Canary Islands on travel and gatherings, to reduce the risk of contagion and the spread of COVID -19. Incidents related to citizen security were the only ones that increased.

Of the total incidents, more than half, 506 corresponded to services related to security and policing, an increase of more than 32% compared to the previous New Year’s Eve when there were 381 incidents.

Health, safety and disease related incidents totaled 280 followed by 60 accidents and and 32 fires being reported to 1-1-2 Canarias.