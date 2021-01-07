Select Page

Newsbrief: 1-1-2 Canarias calls decreased by 7.4% over the New Year

Posted by | Jan 7, 2021 | , , , , , | 0 |

The Canary Islands’ 1-1-2 Canarias Centre for Coordination of Emergencies and Security (CECOES), coordinated 909 incidents over the New Year, compared to the 982 dealt with last New Year’s Eve, a 7.4% decrease.

This decrease in generalised activity was of course primarily due to prevention measures established by the Government of the Canary Islands on travel and gatherings, to reduce the risk of contagion and the spread of COVID -19. Incidents related to citizen security were the only ones that increased.

Of the total incidents, more than half, 506 corresponded to services related to security and policing, an increase of more than 32% compared to the previous New Year’s Eve when there were 381 incidents.

Health, safety and disease related incidents totaled 280 followed by 60 accidents and and 32 fires being reported to 1-1-2 Canarias.

Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

Gran Canaria President wants migrants quickly moved on to mainland Europe

Gran Canaria President wants migrants quickly moved on to mainland Europe

13th September 2020

Spanish national detained by police on assault charges following various accusations and unclear motives for anger expressed at migrants

Spanish national detained by police on assault charges following various accusations and unclear motives for anger expressed at migrants

13th December 2020

A cyclist tragically dies on the GC-505 road to Soria after head on collision

A cyclist tragically dies on the GC-505 road to Soria after head on collision

10th August 2018

Ryanair cancels 400 flights in Spain leaving 50,000 passengers to either find an alternative or demand a refund

Ryanair cancels 400 flights in Spain leaving 50,000 passengers to either find an alternative or demand a refund

18th July 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *