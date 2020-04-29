Mogán working to create a directory of local businesses open during the state of emergency

The Mogán town hall last week prepared a form for business owners or commercial establishments that continue to offer their services during the State of Emergency. The objective is to create a virtual list that will be made available to citizens to support local consumption.

Entrepreneurs in the municipality who want their establishment to appear in the directory must fill out the form available on the website of the Mogan Town Hall. In this they can provide basic information such as the type of service they offer and the address or opening hours, but also the URL of the website or of the profiles on social networks that the business has, the available payment system (cash, POS), if they have a home delivery service or if they offer the possibility of making telematic orders and through what means (telephone, email, web, WhatsApp, etc.).

For the time being, this list will have shops that can remain open during the validity of the state of emergency decreed since March 14 as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is, food establishments, beverages and basic necessities, pharmacies, sale of animal food, veterinary clinics, laundries or electronic products, among others.

The information received will be posted in a section on the town hall website and will be disseminated through their official social network profiles so that residents are aware of the closest services available to them and thus be able to reduce unnecessary movements during the period of confinement as much as possible and contribute to sustaining the local economy.