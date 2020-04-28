EY report estimates hospitality businesses may be able to reopen terraces between May 10 and 25

Sources among Spanish employers have been speaking to news agency Efe, in an attempt to suggest an appropriate timetable for the reopening of some hospitality businesses as Spain turns its hand to a phased reduction in lockdown restrictions. They have been careful to emphasise that the dates for some sort of return to business are likely to vary from Autonomous Community to Autonomous Community, depending on how badly each has been affected and the remaining risk in each region.

From what they have said, terraces could be able to start operating again at some point between May 10 and 25, albeit with serious limitations on numbers of clientele, which would force each to reduce their usual capacity by at least a third. From May 5 they say it should be possible for customers to be once again allowed to collect food from the premises of hospitality businesses. And, in a third phase, from May 25, they would like to see establishments of more than 70 square meters, which provide table service, to return to normal opening, again with capacity reduced by about 33% and where they would have to use “separation measures”. None of this has yet been confirmed from government sources.

At the moment they have offered no estimates for when premises of less than 70 meters squared could reopen. Bars and restaurants throughout Spain have been closed since March 14 following the declaration of the State of Emergency, decreed by the Government in Madrid, to stop the spread of COVID-19, with the sole exception of licensed home delivery services.

The document prepared by an EY consultancy (members of Ernst & Young global investment firm), for the Spanish Hospitality Sector, and other employers, on the opening plan for the “post-confinement” period, say Efe, specifies that the Canary Islands, Andalusia and the Valencian Community would be the regions that should first allow activity to be restored to bars and restaurants.

The study, to which Efe has had access and which aims to serve as the basis for the proposal that the sector will make to the Executive, leaves the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Galicia, Asturias and Aragon for a “second phase”, and in a third and final phase locates Madrid, Navarra, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León. This list “prioritises health security over economic risk”, according to its authors, weighing variables such as the number of infected per 100,000 inhabitants, the number of deaths and the average rate of infections.