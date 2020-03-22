Tourism0: On Friday 80.000 tourists were still in the Canary Islands, all due to leave this weekend

Since Thursday night, when the order of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Spain was approved, an mass repatriation campaign has been launched in eight languages for those who still remain in the archipelago. It is estimated that there were over 80,000 tourists in the Canary Islands still on Friday night with 30,000 due to leave that day, thanks to repatriation flights organised from all the countries of origin.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands, through the public entity Promotur Canary Islands Tourism, intensified its presence on social networks in the Canary Islands to keep the tourists who still remain in the Archipelago informed after the declaration of State of Emergency.

Regional Minister of Tourism, Yaiza Castilla, launched a last minute publicity campaign with urgent new messaging to inform all visitors of the total suspension of tourist accommodation establishments.

The entry into force of this order allowed a maximum period of 7 calendar days from Thursday night for the last guests to leave. Turismo de Islas Canarias recommend that all who must return home contact their embassies or consulates to help them resolve their personal situation.

This message is being spread throughout social networks in eight languages ​​(English, German, Italian, French, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish and Polish) and thanks to the segmentation technology offered by online platforms, the action will impact those tourists that are currently in the Canary Islands who come from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Poland. Additionally, posters have been prepared to be installed in all tourist establishments warning of the imminent closure of the accommodations.