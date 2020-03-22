Newsbrief: The first “patera” since the declaration of the state of emergency

During the early hours of Friday morning, March 20, on the south of Gran Canaria, Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil rescued 45 immigrants of sub-Saharan origin, 22 possible minors, this is the first boat to reach the islands since last Saturday when the Spanish Government declared a state of emergency, nationwide.

The immigrants, all male and mostly from Mali, arrived at the port of Arguineguín at around 04.15 hours after about 7 days at sea.

The majority were in good health, except for six of them, who were referred to the Maspalomas health centre with symptoms of hypothermia and arm injuries.