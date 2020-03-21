Community: Motor Grande dog pound has empty cages because of volunteers

These are difficult times for everyone. The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting all of us, whether you are taking care of our elderly family members, looking in on neighbours, those financially less fortunate and those who can’t take care of themselves. For some it time to see that it is truly when community comes together that magic can happen.

The municipal dog pound of Mogán, located in Motor Grande at the back of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is largely dependent of volunteers who come to visit and walk the dogs at the facility.

And when the news came out that the shelter was going to temporarily close its doors, leaving the dogs in their cages pretty much 24/7 the volunteers decided take the animals in to foster care themselves. To all without exceptions, leaving it completely empty.

A huge congratulations for all those that worked hard to make this happen and for those that took a best friend home to foster.