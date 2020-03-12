Mogán suspends carnival events and markets to prevent coronavirus COVID-19

The town hall of Mogán, following the measures of the Government of the Canary Islands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, has suspended the events of the Carnival Costa Mogán 2020, the Carnival of Barrios in Playa de Mogán and the municipal markets.

One of the indications of the Canary Islands Executive is the suspension of mass events of sports, social or cultural nature for the next three weeks. For the Mogan government, prevention of the spread of the coronavirus comes first, and for this reason they have canceled the events of the Costa Mogán 2020 Carnival scheduled for March 17-22, the Barrios de Mogán Carnival on March 28 and 29 and municipal markets in Arguineguín, Puerto Rico and Playa de Mogán until April.