The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 27-29 December 2019

Here is the last weekend of 2019 and then, hello 2020, it does have a nice ring to it. Some really gorgeous weather predicted over coming days with highs in the shade of 27º & 28º C in the south, mostly bright blue skies with some Calima expected to bring some warm desert winds and a little dust from the east as we head for the end of year.

Of course festivities continue here until the main gift giving day Reyes Magos, Kings Day, and so there are many seasonal events going on all through the weekend ahead, with plenty of gift shopping still to get done. Mogan night- in Pueblo de Mogán, Christmas parades in Guía and in Gáldar. The annual Children’s festival starts at INFECAR and a there will be lovely day to be enjoyed up in Artenara just to mention a few. Here are our hand picked local and island events for the coming weekend.

27-29 DECEMBER, MOGÁN

MOGÁN CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

As part of the Christmas program of the municipality on Friday, there is a “Mogán Nocturno“ event in Pueblo de Mogán. Between 19:30-01:00 on Calle San José, Parque Nicolas Quesada, Plaza Sarmiento Coto), there is a Christmas market, live music, a space for wines and tapas as well as activities for young people and children with a play area and a “gaming party” with video games.

There is a convenient Bus number 84 which travels from Playa de Mogán – Casco de Mogán

On Saturday there is a children’s play area in Playa de Mogán. On the Plaza de las Gañanias between 11:00-14:00 and then again from 17:00-20:00 kids can enjoy bouncy castles, workshops, activities and different games.

On Sunday a family musical is to be performed in Arguineguin at 19:00 “En busca del reno perdido”, ‘In search of the lost reindeer’ at Plaza Pérez Galdós just next to the main church.

27-29 DECEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA

FERIA DE NAVIDAD

The Christmas market on Plaza de San Rafael continues to January 5 2020 from 10:00 to 21:00. Traditional Crafts, Cosmetics, Jewellery, Textiles and Accessories, as well as Recycled Products and much more.

On Sunday, there is a children’s party with inflatables and workshops

from 17:00 to 20:00 on the pedestrian area of the Avenida de Canarias

(Between Plaza de San Rafael and Plaza de Los Algodoneros).

The Gala de los Buenos Deseos “Good Wishes” Gala is a free show from 18:00-20:00 on Plaza de Los Algodoneros and is followed by a ‘rock’ concert from the Andera Band 20:30 to 23:00 at the same plaza.

26 DEC – 4 JAN, LAS PALMAS

PLANETA GRAN CANARIA, 21ª FESTIVAL DE LA INFANCIA

The 21st Children’s Festival, promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR. An outstanding day time event with a multitude of different activities for children of all ages, focused towards the ages 0 – 12 years.

There is a Bicycle riding circuit, Face painting workshop, a popular synthetic ice rink, Lego space, a huge video game area, puppetry, music performances, lettering workshop, inflatables, cookie Workshop, a “Eurekakids” space, sports area, gymnastic, attractions and much more. Hours and hours of fun and educational excitement for the whole family to enjoy.

Open: until 4th of January 2020

Hours: 10:00-20:30, except on 1st of January 16:00-20:30 (December 31 CLOSED)

Entry: €5/ person basic ticket, or €16/ Group of 4 and €3,50 per person for a group of 10

Those exempt of the entry fee include children under 3 years old, accredited unemployed, retirees and registered disabled.

FRIDAY 27 DECEMBER, GÁLDAR

NAVIDAD EN GÁLDAR

On Friday you can enjoy a wonderful children parade throughout the main streets of the town. Cabalgata infantil is happening between 19:30-20:30 with the participation of music bands, floats, jugglers, papagüevos (the big papier mache dolls) and more.

The parade is followed by a concert of the Gospel choir MLOU at 20:30 at Plaza de Santiago.

SATURDAY 28 DECEMBER, ARTENARA

UN RASTRO VERDE

Artenara, a green trail event to revitalise and promote local commercial, crafts and local agriculture.

On Saturday from 10:00 to 19:00 enjoy a lovely day up in the mountains with an extensive program of musical activities, magic shows and parades



SATURDAY 28 DECEMBER, SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM OF GUÍA

On Saturday, another parade is held in Guía, named, “la Cabalgata de los Inocentes”, ‘the parade of the Innocents’, which will fill the streets of the historic centre with the joy of the holiday season. Starting at 18:30 heading towards the Plaza Grande where, around 20:00 a family show “El show de las princesas” “The Princess Show” will be performed. Later at 21:30 the “SwingStar Christmas Concert” is followed by “DJ Promaster”.

