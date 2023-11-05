This week, in a special event attended by VIPs and local personalities, owners Steven Blanchard and Lee Tolman, along with their staff, performers and clients, presented a ceremonial cheque for a whopping €40,000, raised over the course the last two and a half years, to the Spanish national charity for the blind and visually impaired, ONCE (Organización Nacional de Ciegos Españoles)

€40,000 to train guide dogs

On the morning of Monday Oct 30 various important people, and local celebrities, gathered at Mardi Gras to celebrate the extraordinary achievement of having raised more than €40,000, to help blind or visually impaired people to benefit from the support of future guide dogs, all thanks to the fundraising efforts of this outstanding team. The cheque was presented by the glamorous Mitzi Muff (Neil), who said a few words about how proud she was of the achievement, and explained how the fundraising of the first thousand euros had started slowly, but with the invention a house cocktail, they named “The Dogs Bollocks”, things soon picked up, and before they knew it they had already raised their first €20,000, and they have continued regularly ever since for this very worthy cause.

Attending on behalf of the Ayuntamiento de Ilustre Villa de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, municipal town hall, newly elected Tourism, Celebrations And Events Councillor, Yilenia Vega Macías, expressed her admiration and gratitude for this work undertaken by the businesses of the Yumbo, their clients, and the LGBT community in Maspalomas who she congratulated for their great contribution.

The Canary Islands Delegate for ONCE, José Antonio López Mármol, thanked both the Mardi Gras team and their clients for the effort and commitment shown in supporting their work, with their massive donation allocated to the breeding and training of future guide dogs, having organised weekly solidarity prize draws, and the contributions of many of their regular customers. He pointed out the real necessity to provide pathways for people struggling with visual impairments and how impressed and proud he was to be receiving so large a donation from the Yumbo community and Mardi Gras.

Also in attendance were Natalia Afonso, head of Once Canarias Social Services, who explained the vital importance of their work, and how communities like the business owners and clients of the Yumbo, whether British or German, Dutch or Italian, or a multitude of other nationalities, help to bring much needed visibility to ONCE’s efforts in The Canary Islands. Guide dog user Armando Arencibia, accompanied by his four legged friend and assistant, was also there and a translator, Daniel, himself also visually-impaired, helped to bridge the language barrier.

Visiting the training facility

Last January, Mardi Gras owners, Steve and his partner Lee, having raised more than €24,000 had the opportunity to visit the facilities of the ONCE Guide Dog Foundation, where they learned firsthand about the work being done to train dogs in becoming the eyes of blind people. There they were able to pick up some puppies, access a training block, see the veterinary hospital area and attend a small demonstration with a guide dog to learn first-hand about the safety and autonomy these dogs can bring when walking with your eyes covered.

During the visit they were also able to meet the two black labradors that they had started sponsoring 14 months earlier, one called Mardi, in honour of the bar, and the other called Mitzi, the name of their star performer Mitzi Muff, who was also there.

The €40,000 now raised pays the total cost of one dog, though Steve hopes that it won’t take them long to have soon paid for the second service dog too.

Yumbo Altruism

The Yumbo commercial centre has long been the beating heart of leisure and the nighttime hospitality industry on the south of Gran Canaria. As a public square it is the main open air venue for carnivals, large public shows, live performances and various famous night spots catering to the Maspalomas Costa Canaria. Acting as a community hub for the well established LGBTQIA+ community for many years, it has become a mecca for sunseekers, with open minds, offering restaurants and showbars, whether gay or straight or anywhere in between. The atmosphere is often carnivalesque, and most importantly it is completely safe and secure for the diverse array of judgement-free, non-binary, gender-fluid, multi-oriented expressions of fun and entertainment that make it so welcoming to all sexualities and lifestyles, as well as the LGBTQIA+ tourism sector that makes up an estimated 15% of the visitors to this busy resort town (more than double the global average).

Much of the closely guarded sense of liberty enshrined here has been made possible by the progressive local town hall, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, who, since the early 80s, welcomed diversity and acted as pioneers in showcasing drag performers and “alternative” lifestyles, long before collaborating on the creation of the main summer Maspalomas PRIDE event, back in 2002. The event became a festival of international importance, founded and developed by the Gay and Lesbian Associates of Yumbo (GLAY), a volunteer-led community organisation made up of individual members and local businesses dedicated to altruism, social rights and public visibility for various groups vulnerable to social exclusion or discrimination. The main Yumbo square was renamed Plaza de la Diversidad Darío Jaén, by Mayor Marco Aurelio Pérez in 2017, after one of GLAY’s key founders, and now the rainbow PRIDE flag flies just outside Mardi Gras bar, who join a long line of prestigious initiatives from outstanding businesses supported by the clients and patrons of the Yumbo, in all its guises.

Winners at The Canary Awards

It is this endeavour that led to Mardi Gras being nominated this year, by the ONCE delegation in the canary islands, after having already raised more than €27,000. The Canary Awards recognise a wide range of upstanding organisations and individuals, all put forward and voted on by the general public, for their ability to represent the very best of Gran Canaria.

In nominating Mardi Gras recognition ONCE’s Canary Islands Delegate, José Antonio López Mármol added that “The whole organisation considers that the great job made by the Mardi Gras Bar is the best example of how the British people in Gran Canaria are deeply involved in supporting those who need more help in society. Also, the bar creates a singular environment where they come together with residents and tourists, fun and solidarity, diversity and social compromise. This incomparable show of commitment to disability and animal care deserves the recognition of the British community on Gran Canaria, as it is an initiative of which to be very proud. Nominating the Mardi Gras Bar as finalist for The Canary Awards is for blind people, not only on Gran Canaria but all over Spain, just recognition for such a great job done.”

Several brilliant Yumbo business were put forward this year, which lead to GLAY sponsoring an entire section of this year’s awards ceremony, dedicated to one of their founders John “Hollywoods” Charnley. GLAY president, Andre van Wanrooij presented the world famous drag bar, Sparkles, a prize for winning the popular vote, while The Canary Awards gave special recognition to Mardi Gras for all their work in donating to ONCE and raising the profile of the Yumbo’s long-standing altruistic endeavours, supported by a primarily British clientele.

The GLAY president expressed his sincere admiration for all that has been achieved by Mardi Gras saying that “Once again the LGBT community has come together to show their commitment and support not just for the visibility of their own community and needs, but also their extraordinary ability to raise funds and awareness for various much-loved and necessary causes throughout wider society in Spain and The Canary Islands, here exemplified by the magnificent work of Mardi Gras, their customers, performers, staff and management, acting as a significant model for the businesses of the Yumbo centre, our Gran Canaria community and our PRIDE in Maspalomas”

It can take up to 20 months to train a guide dog.

ONCE was first founded in 1938 and has worked tirelessly to represent the needs of the visually impaired throughout Spain, primarily through the sale of special lottery tickets, a service that also provides jobs and income to people with various disabilities. Since 1990 when the ONCE Guide Dog Foundation first started, they have delivered a total of more than 5,650 puppies to training families, who take care of them in their first year of life, so as to socialise them and test their abilities.

Of those, 3,500 have finally become guide dogs to accompany blind people. There are currently around 1,000 guide dogs for the blind working throughout Spain, and in The Canary Islands.

Blind or visually impaired people who use guide dogs have a legally recognised right to access, accompanied by their support animal, in all places throughout Spain, including public spaces, establishments and public transport or those for public use. This right (which is called the right of access or the right of access to the environment) is regulated by laws specific to each Autonomous Community, so that the guide dog user is subject, in terms of its exercise, to what is provided for by the legislation of each Regional Community in which they reside.

Access and use of public spaces must be allowed on equal terms with the rest of the citizens or other users and can never entail any additional expense for the guide dog user, unless it involves payment for a specific service other than the access itself

The ONCE Guide Dog Foundation (FOPG – Fundación ONCE del Perro Guía) over more than thirty years, has adopted the models of both European and North American guide dog schools. Located in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), its current facilities have 110,000 square metres that accommodate all their services including breeding, housing and care of puppies, training and instruction of dogs, a veterinary clinic, a shelter for retired dogs and residences for user training.

The ONCE Guide Dog Foundation provides dogs to blind or vision-impaired people to improve their autonomy, travel and safety, turning these animals into useful members of society. The most used breeds are the Labrador Retriever, a cross between this with the Golden Retriever and the Giant Poodle as a hypoallergenic dog, and the German Shepherd.

Breeding

The FOPG Breeding program is the foundation on which all the work of the training centre is based. Its mission is that trainers can have a sufficient number of dogs of adequate quality to be trained and graduated as guide dogs. To this end, the Foundation has breeding dogs (selected from its own or acquired litters) that have passed demanding health checks and a temperament evaluation, in order to guarantee the best genetics for their offspring.

Reproduction techniques are based on natural mating crosses, although the FOPG also has a modern laboratory that allows the conservation and use of semen from breeding stock, whether its own or external, through fertilisation by insemination.

The breeding dogs live in the care of volunteer families (caretakers), who take them to the Foundation when they are in heat, to carry out breeding, and for check-ups and births. This takes place in the centre’s kennels, in a specific block, under veterinary supervision. After giving birth, the mother remains with the litter during lactation, for several weeks, before returning to the caring family. Caring for puppies in their first two months of life requires constant attention and includes an early stimulation program, which prepares them for contact with the outside world, as well as a standardised behaviour test that records the puppy’s main temperamental indicators.

It costs a total of around €40,000 to train just one guide dog, over a period of around 20 months, and while service dogs and guide dogs are not as prolific in Spain as they perhaps are in other countries like the UK, it is the work of ONCE and the fundraising efforts of organisations like Mardi Gras, supported by their customers and local community, that is making all the difference to people in The Canary Islands, and throughout Spain, who might otherwise struggle for autonomy in a world that rarely caters to the blind or people with impaired vision.

Mardi Gras have shown themselves to be a true beacon of hope, really making a tangible difference in society through a committed effort to raise funds and awareness for so-needed and legitimately so useful a charitable cause.



Showing the way to how being good, and doing good, really can be doing good business, Mardi Gras totally deserve the raft of recognition and awards this work has brought to them over the last year, and can legitimately say, while serving you their delicious cocktails, that they really are The Guide Dogs Bollocks.