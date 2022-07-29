The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Public Health, have reactivated health risk warnings in different municipalities of Gran Canaria for the next few days due to forecasts of temperatures exceeding 32º Celsius maximum (daytime in the shade) and 24º minimum (night time), as established in the Preventive Action Plan for the Effects of Excessive Temperatures on Health.

Yellow notice (low risk)

– Agüimes and Ingenio: August 1 and 2.

– Mogán : 2nd and 3rd of August.

Orange warning (medium risk)

-San Bartolomé de Tirajana: from August 1 to 4.

Red notice (high risk)

-Santa Lucía de Tirajana: from July 31 to August 4.

The General Directorate of Public Health informs the Vice-Ministry of Social Rights of the Government of the Canary Islands and the municipalities, through the Canarian Federation of Municipalities (FECAM), of the areas affected by the forecast of simultaneous exceedance of threshold temperatures, and sends the reminder of the measures they must take on those days to protect the health of the most fragile members of their community.