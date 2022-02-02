The latest daily Canary Islands Coronavirus epidemiological data and indicators from The Canary Islands Regional Ministry of Health, updated every day after 3pm based on consolidated information from 8pm the night before.
A great resource helping to put a lot of the data in perspective is also collated and presented by the CVcanarias project.
Canary Islands Scraps Mandatory Covid Certificates and extends opening hours for Level 3 or below
The Canary Islands Government Council (regional cabinet) agreed this Thursday to revoke the mandatory requirement to present a Covid certificate at leisure and restaurant establishments, as well as some other activities, and to request that the regional high court,...
Canary Islands Alert Levels maintained this week, though La Palma moves back down to Level 3
Tenerife and Gran Canaria remain at Alert Level 4; Fuerteventura, La Gomera, El Hierro and Lanzarote at Level 3. La Palma moves down to Level 3 from 00:00 this Friday, February 4. Accumulated incidence has fallen by 44.8%, but the hospital occupancy remains at very...
Spanish Health Department reduces validity of antigen tests to 24 hours prior to entry to Spain
The validity of the antigen detection tests required to enter Spain has been reduced, from this Tuesday, to 24 hours rather than the 48 hour period that had been allowed until now, according to the Moncloa, referring to the official State Gazette published this...
Vaccine booster appointments offered to everyone over 18 years of age
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Wednesday, January 25, issued an open invitation for people aged between 18 and 39 years to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations by making an appointment, for anyone born between 1982 and 2003 who has previous completed...
Gran Canaria stays at Alert Level 4 for at least another week and La Gomera moves up to level 3
Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma remain at Alert Level 4; Fuerteventura, El Hierro and Lanzarote at Level 3. La Gomera moves to Level 3 at 00:00 on Monday, January 31. Covid-19 Occupancy levels of hospital beds on Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote are still at...
The Ministry of Health extends the mandatory Level 4 rules for closing times, capacity limits and travel
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Monday reported that the latest BOC (Official Gazette) extension of the 7 January Order, modulating particular measures applicable at COVID-19 Health Alert Level 4, will now remain in force until February 24. The extension...
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria updates measures allowed under Health Alert Level 4 in the capital
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Hall has updated their measures against Covid-19, following the instructions of the Government of the Canary Islands whose decision was adopted this Thursday by the Regional Governing Council to establish Alert Level 4 restrictions...
Mandatory COVID certificates at Alert Levels 3 and 4 deemed “undoubtedly necessary”
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health have announced their sense of approval for the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) regional high court decision to ratify an extension the temporary requirement for COVID certificates in all sectors subject to...
Gran Canaria and La Palma move up to Alert Level 4 and El Hierro to Level 3
The Ministry of Health today reported to members of the Governing Council regarding the required update of the Health Alert levels following the epidemiological report of the General Directorate of Public Health. With consolidated data as of January 19, the report...
Health Ministry requests high court approval to extend temporary covid certificate rules
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health has this afternoon requested that the regional high court, Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) ratify an extension to the mandatory use of covid certificates in hospitality settings for all islands at Alert Levels 3...
Hi we are holidaying in Gran Canaries, In September but I would like an update of the problems we will have when we arrive.
Ie, bars restaurants beaches boat trips normal shopping out in the evening things like that !
Love the canaries but worry about us both not having a good holiday due to restrictions etc.!
Can you help please
Thank you
Hello, four of us are in Gran Canaria ( playa del ingles ) at the moment for a ten-night stay ( 05/08/20-15/08/20.).
Our hotel is running at about 50-60% capacity. This is great because there is no, Queueing for the restaurant, no queueing for tables at the entertainment, sunbeds are easily available etc.Our flight from the U.K was only 35% full so there were no delays in boarding and plenty of room on the plane ( Easyjet).
Some of the shops are shut, but most are open as normal.Many of the trips out on excursions have been cancelled because of problems with social distancing.However, some still run.From what I have seen here they do a pretty good job of keeping everything clean and sanitised.They endorse wearing masks. vigorously.Its only natural to have concerns in the current climate but I feel you will be pleasantly surprised, I am. The beaches have plenty of space between you and third parties, in the U.K that simply is not the case.From the figures I have read ;
Coronavirus
Death rate Canary islands per million population.
81
Death rate U.K per million population.
686.
According to these figures you are 8 times less likely to contract COVID in the Canaries than you would be if you remained in the U.K.
Much Good information. But your claim it’s 8 times more likely to die of Corona in UK than Canaria Islands is a false statement.
The only thing you can claim is the ACTUAL Corona infection rate in UK vs Canary Islands
(I don’t have either of them, but this is what current travelers can see as usefull)
That 81 per million has since skyrocketed.. at the time of posting, it now stands at 504 per million, much higher than the UK.
I am hardly surprised that the U.K. has included the Canary Islands on it’s list. IT IS VERY HARD TO FIND INFORMATION FOR EACH ISLAND ON ANY WEBSITE. If the Islands are trying to separate themselves from Spain for tourist purposes they should make that information available to all people, locals and tourists. If the information is not updated and accessible how can you expect people to feel safe. The U.K. Govt and others may decide to remove you from the list but then you have to convince the “ordinary” people to come and feel safe
You are right, I have been trying every day on the internet to find any information with regard to the individual Canary Islands. There is nothing out there.Only old news.
I will not book anything untill I feel comfortable with there situation with regard to this pandemic.
Hi I looked for ages for this data and found a website which had daily cases per island. Not sure of accuracy of data but my calls Lanza is running 7 day cases at 90-100 per 100000 population. These figures calculated using population of 152289 which is not accurate because doesn’t include tourists I guess?
Forget my comment just realised the website is this one??? Haha
The data we publish is the official updates from The Canary Islands Regional Health Ministry, it is refreshed daily after 2pm with the figures up to 8pm the night before. It is the most accurate data available
Hi There,
I have a couple of houses in Canaries and an NIE number but I am not resident, am I allowed to travel to my house
from the UK with the current Spanish restrictions.
Thanks
not currently, unless you are staying at a recognised tourist accommodation.
Hello, I understand since Gran Canaria is currently at Level 3 risk, I am not allowed to travel there from Germany, even with negative test results. Where do we expect to have another announcement on extension of that restriction (current restrictions are in power until 11th of Feb?)?
Yes it is assessed every Thursday, often with a brief review on Saturdays, though we have positive data right now it is thought any reduction in restrictions may be postponed for another week as this would usually be carnival time and the authorities are concerned about people relaxing too much too quickly. We will know more tomorrow