The Canary Guide #WeekendTips. As Gran Canaria moves up to Health Alert Level 4 on Saturday, this means slightly stricter rules and regulations. But remember this isn’t a lockdown so the rules are not so very restrictive, mainly revolving around masks in public places, keeping space between people, hand hygine, covid status certificates (vaccination/recovered/tested) and nightlife closing at midnight.
Markets can kind of continue and the local municipal authorities have to establish the maximum capacity allowed and conditions which allows all preventive measures between workers, customers and passers-by to be maintained, avoiding crowds through effective capacity control. So this depends on each municipal town hall. Not many have yet announced whether they will continue to have them or not.
The month of January usually also enjoys the first municipal festivities of the year, either as a Patron Saint celebration or simple fiesta. Festivities in honour of San Sebastian are celebrated in a big way in Agüimes (Patronal) and also in Gáldar and Agaete. It is a lovely time to visit all of them, though of course some popular events will not be taking place this year.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, have forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover, sunshine looks set to prevail throughout Saturday in the south.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saturday and Sunday look sufficiently good around the island, so this is a great weekend for an adventure into the mountains. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, “winterly” 21-22ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up at the summits, with longer-range predictions currently showing snow at 1700m next week, with some rain also likely to find us.
Almond blossom – mountains
This is a wonderful time of the year to take a road trip up to the mountains and see the spring time wonders. One of the most famous types of tree on the island, the almond, is putting on an early show from Ayacata to Tejeda and between Santa Brigida, Tenteniguada and Valsequillo.
The most popular wintertime festivities dedicated to this, which take place in the municipalities of Tejeda and Valsequillo have already announced that both will postpone their 50th anniversary festivities till 2023.
Support local Canarian establishments and enjoy a marvellous day up in one of the villages, with scenic routes and some gorgeous views along the way.
Hiking Route – Circular Llanos de la Pez
Gran Canaria is made for walking and hiking with so many options from a beach walk to the highest peak, nearly 2 km above sea level.
The Long Walk Gran Canaria – coast to coast walk has explored some of the most amazing routes that this island has to offer for over 10 years. This circular route is suitable for the whole family with just over 5km distance, minimal elevation and offers some of the most gorgeous views and pine forest. Departure and end point is the picnic and camping area of Llanos de la Pez. For those who want to make it a bit tougher, take a return trip to the highest viewpoint on the island, Pico de las Nieves.
You can follow this route on Wikiloc
21-23 January 2022, Santa Maria de Guía
‘Mercado de Guía’
‘Mercado De Guía‘, is the newest agricultural market to explore on Gran Canaria.
The municipal marketplace of Santa Maria de Guía is open from Friday to Sunday between 08:00-16:00.
This new agricultural marketplace, currently hosting 30 stalls is still enjoying its inaugural month, offering prize draws and entertainment until the end of January.
On Fridays in January, for every €10 of purchases, visitors to the Mercado de Guía will be able to win a gift voucher worth €60. The prize draws will take place on Sundays, 23rd and 30th of January. Three prize cheques will be raffled each week, worth €60 each, to be exchanged at the Market stalls.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Market hosts musical performances, children’s workshops, wine and cheese tastings, etc. Activities all aimed at a family audience that makes this an attractive experience for all the family, as well as making it possible to buy the best local produce.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists. [Remember Masks Should be Worn in any crowds]
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
The biweekly San Fernando Agricultural Market scheduled for this Sunday, January 23, has been suspended!
Saturday 22 January, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola
The bi-weekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located right at the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria, this busy farmers’ market offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips. From 08:30 to 13:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience and live on air.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
