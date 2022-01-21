The Canary Guide #WeekendTips. As Gran Canaria moves up to Health Alert Level 4 on Saturday, this means slightly stricter rules and regulations. But remember this isn’t a lockdown so the rules are not so very restrictive, mainly revolving around masks in public places, keeping space between people, hand hygine, covid status certificates (vaccination/recovered/tested) and nightlife closing at midnight.

Markets can kind of continue and the local municipal authorities have to establish the maximum capacity allowed and conditions which allows all preventive measures between workers, customers and passers-by to be maintained, avoiding crowds through effective capacity control. So this depends on each municipal town hall. Not many have yet announced whether they will continue to have them or not.

The month of January usually also enjoys the first municipal festivities of the year, either as a Patron Saint celebration or simple fiesta. Festivities in honour of San Sebastian are celebrated in a big way in Agüimes (Patronal) and also in Gáldar and Agaete. It is a lovely time to visit all of them, though of course some popular events will not be taking place this year.