Any resident interested in obtaining the document at pharmacies, at no cost, must present their ID and, if requesting the COVID-19 certificate through a third party, it will be necessary for them to show their identification document to register who is making the request.

For now, pharmacies will only issue certificates to Canary Islands residents, which they will verify using the individual’s Canary Islands Health Card. Residents of other autonomous communities who want to access the certificate will still have to do so through the digital services provided or by going to health centres. The Ministry of Health today thanked the official colleges of Pharmacists of both provinces for their willingness to collaborate on providing the facility.

Mobile app

The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) have a mobile application and a website (miCertificadocovid.com) for use by anyone who is already vaccinated, with one or two doses or with the booster dose, allowing them to access, save or print their COVID certificate.

Implementation of this document on the Islands was ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), and for now its use is compulsory for all sectors (including nightlife and hospitality) who are subject to capacity or schedule restrictions on islands at Alert Levels 3 and 4. Islands on Levels 1 & 2 are able to reduce the restrictions that apply to them through voluntary use of the certificate framework.

COVID Certificate Obligation

Obligatory usage came into effect on December 25 for at least one month, subject to monitoring and evaluation, without prejudice to the possibility of new extensions being announced always based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

Mandatory certificates for establishments and activities subject to time limits and capacity limits on the islands at levels 3 and 4 does not does not allow them to apply lower level measures, as was originally the case when the use of the COVID certificate framework was initially agreed as voluntary, which happened just a matter of days before the rapidly increasing infection rate brought on by the Omicron variant had started to become apparent.

In the face of Omicron it was deemed necessary to extend exceptional measures to control the health situation of people who access particular types of establishments, facilities or activities considered most at risk for the transmission of COVID-19, in an attempt to slow or stop its spread.

Establishments, facilities and activities on islands at Health Alert Levels 3 and 4 whose staff and clients are currently affected by the mandatory COVID certificate requirement include:

Hotel and catering establishments open to the public, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people. Dining rooms (not cafeterias) at formal education centres are exempted from this measure, with respect to students and teachers.

Establishments and nightlife activities, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in any in which the consumption of food is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Establishments and spaces dedicated to recreational gambling and chance activities, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in any in which the consumption of food is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Events and celebrations with large gatherings and music festivals attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Sports events attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Public shows attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Cultural activities including cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and similar, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 50 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.

Gyms and similar equipment.

Establishments and health centres allowing visits to admitted patients, as well as to accompany service users to consultation, for diagnostic tests, cures or treatment, except in the case of minors, the disabled, dependents or people whose health circumstances require them, at the sole discretion of the health personnel at the centre or establishment.

Residential or daycare and social-healthcare establishments, allowing visits and people from outside the institution.

The remaining other establishments, facilities or activities, such as shops, hairdressers and public transport, among others, in which users maintain mask usage, on islands at Health Alert Levels 3 and 4, may apply the certificate voluntarily, though it is not currently required.

Voluntary use

At Alert Levels 1 and 2 the COVID certificate is for voluntary use to access certain establishments and activities on those islands, a framework that was also ratified by the Regional High Court (TSJC) and allows establishments that use it, to benefit from capacity and closing times at the level immediately below those being generally applied on the island in question.