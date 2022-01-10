The Canary Islands Ministry of Health have coordinated with the Official Associations of Pharmacists in both provinces of Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, to enable authorisation for pharmacies to issue COVID-19 status certificates. The measure, activated as of this Monday, seeks to facilitate access to the document for anyone residing in the Canary Islands, helping to ease pressure on health centres that have been issuing certificates to patients and service users who have been unable to access micertificadocovid.com app or use the Canary Health Service website enabled for this purpose.
Please. It is worth remembering that we are currently facing the fastest growing and largest number of infections that we have seen at any point throughout this pandemic, with more than 65,000 active cases on the islands. Every hospitality establishment is expected to be following the guidance, at Alert Levels 3 and 4 particularly when it comes to mandatory certification rules.
Not everyone likes it, but the simple fact is those restaurants and bars out there who are ignoring the measures in place are the very ones slowing us down, increasing the risks and endangering our ability to keep our businesses open. Those not wearing masks, when they are supposed to, simply make a mockery of all our hard work. Going on holiday, or going to the pub, or eating out, all of these things are a luxury, they are not a right. But we do have a right to try to keep providing those services to people willing to follow a few simple rules. Please, either keep to the guidance or stay at home. It is that simple.
Calling it a vaccine pass is inaccurate. It is certification of your choice, at least right now, either showing that you are vaccinated (like 80% of our population), or recently tested (negative, within the last 48 hours) or that you have recovered from the active infection within the last 6 months.
Sorry if you find that offensive, we find it offensive when an ignorant few work against our great track record of learning to live with a virus still beyond our control.
Any resident interested in obtaining the document at pharmacies, at no cost, must present their ID and, if requesting the COVID-19 certificate through a third party, it will be necessary for them to show their identification document to register who is making the request.
For now, pharmacies will only issue certificates to Canary Islands residents, which they will verify using the individual’s Canary Islands Health Card. Residents of other autonomous communities who want to access the certificate will still have to do so through the digital services provided or by going to health centres. The Ministry of Health today thanked the official colleges of Pharmacists of both provinces for their willingness to collaborate on providing the facility.
Mobile app
The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) have a mobile application and a website (miCertificadocovid.com) for use by anyone who is already vaccinated, with one or two doses or with the booster dose, allowing them to access, save or print their COVID certificate.
Implementation of this document on the Islands was ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), and for now its use is compulsory for all sectors (including nightlife and hospitality) who are subject to capacity or schedule restrictions on islands at Alert Levels 3 and 4. Islands on Levels 1 & 2 are able to reduce the restrictions that apply to them through voluntary use of the certificate framework.
COVID Certificate Obligation
Obligatory usage came into effect on December 25 for at least one month, subject to monitoring and evaluation, without prejudice to the possibility of new extensions being announced always based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.
Mandatory certificates for establishments and activities subject to time limits and capacity limits on the islands at levels 3 and 4 does not does not allow them to apply lower level measures, as was originally the case when the use of the COVID certificate framework was initially agreed as voluntary, which happened just a matter of days before the rapidly increasing infection rate brought on by the Omicron variant had started to become apparent.
In the face of Omicron it was deemed necessary to extend exceptional measures to control the health situation of people who access particular types of establishments, facilities or activities considered most at risk for the transmission of COVID-19, in an attempt to slow or stop its spread.
Establishments, facilities and activities on islands at Health Alert Levels 3 and 4 whose staff and clients are currently affected by the mandatory COVID certificate requirement include:
- Hotel and catering establishments open to the public, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people. Dining rooms (not cafeterias) at formal education centres are exempted from this measure, with respect to students and teachers.
- Establishments and nightlife activities, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in any in which the consumption of food is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Establishments and spaces dedicated to recreational gambling and chance activities, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 30 people, as well as in any in which the consumption of food is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Events and celebrations with large gatherings and music festivals attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Sports events attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Public shows attended by more than 500 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Cultural activities including cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and similar, whose opening license has a capacity of more than 50 people, as well as at any in which the consumption of food or drink is allowed, regardless of their capacity.
- Gyms and similar equipment.
- Establishments and health centres allowing visits to admitted patients, as well as to accompany service users to consultation, for diagnostic tests, cures or treatment, except in the case of minors, the disabled, dependents or people whose health circumstances require them, at the sole discretion of the health personnel at the centre or establishment.
- Residential or daycare and social-healthcare establishments, allowing visits and people from outside the institution.
The remaining other establishments, facilities or activities, such as shops, hairdressers and public transport, among others, in which users maintain mask usage, on islands at Health Alert Levels 3 and 4, may apply the certificate voluntarily, though it is not currently required.
Voluntary use
At Alert Levels 1 and 2 the COVID certificate is for voluntary use to access certain establishments and activities on those islands, a framework that was also ratified by the Regional High Court (TSJC) and allows establishments that use it, to benefit from capacity and closing times at the level immediately below those being generally applied on the island in question.