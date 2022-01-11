The latest epidemiological data shows that rates of admission to hospitals and the rates of admission to intensive care units seem to have remained at a “controlled circulation” level over the last week. It should, however, be remembered that last week was the end of a fortnight of family celebrations and social gatherings likely to have had varying levels of precautions being shown.

Despite this good data, occupation by COVID cases of the islands’ hospital beds, now stands at more than 12% of the total, and in the ICUs, coronavirus patients now account for more than 19% of available bed spaces, putting these facilities at “High Risk” (indicated red).

Currently infection rates are showing “Extreme Risk”, with the rapidly growing cumulative incidence, which has risen sharply and without control since the beginning of November, setting new daily records, having by mid-December surpassed the high-tide marks of the fifth wave (set back in summer 2021) which had previously been the largest we’d seen.

Back in the summer, the maximum 14-day accumulated incidence (AI14) for the entire archipelago reached up to 510 infections per 100,000 population, which was exceeded in the week before the holiday season officially started. The sixth wave has now reached 2,548.9/100k this Tuesday January 11 in an exponential curve that, practically leaves all previous waves looking flat by comparison.

The 7-day accumulated incidence (AI7) for infections is also at very high risk, currently 1,350.40/100k.

The incidence among those over 65 years of age is also showing very high risk. It is this older age group that many experts have warned will be the real test of how severe Omicron turns out to be.

The Canary Islands’ diagnostic test results positivity rate is also higher than it has ever been, at very high risk, whether they be PCR or antigen tests (administered in a clinical setting): more than 35% of the tests are now showing positive for infection, in previous waves that number did not exceed 13%. For reference, when the UK first started to reopen travel, one of the reference points for high-risk was any country with more than 5% of their testing showing positive for Covid.