The current law establishes legal health alert levels and the measures for the control and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Canary Islands, in relation with the applicable measures in Alert Level 4, which has led to the town council deciding that it would be easier to keep the markets closed. It is impossible to control the maximum capacity allowed.

Markets suspended during Level 4

– Arguineguín Market, Tuesdays.

– Handicraft market in Playa de Mogán, Mondays.

– Mogán Market, ‘Mercadillo de Mogán’ Fridays.

– Agricultural market in Puerto Rico, every other Sunday.

– Second-hand market in Arguineguin at Plaza Negra held on Saturdays.

– Craft market in the Plaza de Las Marañuelas, which is held on Tuesdays.

✳The suspension of the indicated markets will be maintained until a new statement is issued by the local town council.