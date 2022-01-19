This Wednesday the Ministry issued a statement saying that if this extension is approved by the TSJC, it would now be in force until February 24, 2022 with the possibility of requesting a further extension studied and depending on the continued evolution of the epidemiological situation.

The requirement for covid certificate use in certain establishments and activities came into force on December 25 with an initial validity of one month, a period during which the situation has been subject to continued monitoring and evaluation, based on which it has been decided to request an extension given the epidemiological situation in the archipelago.

The report prepared by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Islands Health Service, which reviews the situation for each island and the archipelago as a whole found, both from the epidemiological point of view as well as from the healthcare aspect, that continued restrictions may be necessary for another month or so to try to reduce the current Very High Risk levels.

The report includes the continued upward trends of the epidemiological situation in the Canary Islands, showing few signs of remission in the short term, since covid-19 contagion entered a phase of persistent and progressive transmission, due to very significant penetration by the Omicron variant in newly diagnosed cases.

Currently, Covid status certificates are mandatory for anyone entering certain types of establishments or participating in activities subject to closing hour and capacity limits, on islands at Levels 3 and 4, without their being allowed to benefit from reduced measures, as is possible with voluntary usage of the certificates at levels 1 and 2.

The current objective is to establish exceptional measures so as to help control the health situation of people who access certain establishments, facilities or activities, like nightlife and hospitality, considered to present high risk of transmission, and thereby try to stop or slow the spread of infections.