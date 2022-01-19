The Canary Islands Ministry of Health has this afternoon requested that the regional high court, Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) ratify an extension to the mandatory use of covid certificates in hospitality settings for all islands at Alert Levels 3 and 4. The Extraordinary Measures, taken over the holiday season, are currently in force until January 24, due to the increase in coronavirus cases over the last month.
This Wednesday the Ministry issued a statement saying that if this extension is approved by the TSJC, it would now be in force until February 24, 2022 with the possibility of requesting a further extension studied and depending on the continued evolution of the epidemiological situation.
The requirement for covid certificate use in certain establishments and activities came into force on December 25 with an initial validity of one month, a period during which the situation has been subject to continued monitoring and evaluation, based on which it has been decided to request an extension given the epidemiological situation in the archipelago.
The report prepared by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Islands Health Service, which reviews the situation for each island and the archipelago as a whole found, both from the epidemiological point of view as well as from the healthcare aspect, that continued restrictions may be necessary for another month or so to try to reduce the current Very High Risk levels.
The report includes the continued upward trends of the epidemiological situation in the Canary Islands, showing few signs of remission in the short term, since covid-19 contagion entered a phase of persistent and progressive transmission, due to very significant penetration by the Omicron variant in newly diagnosed cases.
Currently, Covid status certificates are mandatory for anyone entering certain types of establishments or participating in activities subject to closing hour and capacity limits, on islands at Levels 3 and 4, without their being allowed to benefit from reduced measures, as is possible with voluntary usage of the certificates at levels 1 and 2.
The current objective is to establish exceptional measures so as to help control the health situation of people who access certain establishments, facilities or activities, like nightlife and hospitality, considered to present high risk of transmission, and thereby try to stop or slow the spread of infections.
Usually requests delivered to the regional high court (TSJC) are answered within 72 hours, so the judicial view should be known by Saturday if not before.
Official figures today for the Canary Islands confirmed 4,546 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The total number of active cases now stands at 93,489, of which 79 are admitted to the ICU and 586 remain hospitalised on the covid wards. This sixth wave of infections has now been responsible, over less than two months, for nearly half of all infections since the start of the pandemic, with deaths associated with the disease having risen from just one or two a week to now between 8 and 12 a day, albeit mostly affecting those over 65 and with previous conditions adversely affected after being diagnosed as covid positive.
The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days (AI7) in the Canary Islands now stands at 1,400.67 cases per 100,000 population and at 14 days (AI14) at 2,875.98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest rates of infection seen since this all began.
Tenerife this Wednesday confirms 1,732 new infections with a total of 44,521 epidemiologically active cases; Gran Canaria has 1,654 more and 34,912 active.
Lanzarote adds 309 new cases with 6,651 epidemiologically active; Fuerteventura has 314 new cases and 5,223 active.
La Palma adds 450 new positives, with 1,747 active. La Gomera adds 24 new cases, with 177 active and El Hierro adds 63 new positives, with 257 currently active cases.