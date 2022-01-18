As was stated in the last report of the General Directorate of Public Health on January 12, the situation on Gran Canaria has been subject to continuous observation in case it was necessary to advance the change in Alert Level. Once the data has been confirmed this week, with indicators continuing to place healthcare capacity on Gran Canaria and La Palma at very high risk, both islands must move to Alert Level 4 to try to slow the spread of this sixth wave of infections, which has been affecting the region since early December.

The decision adopted by the Ministry of Health follows the epidemiological report from the General Directorate of Public Health, determining the risk indicators for both islands.

Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, is to report to members of the Governing Council this Thursday regarding the extraordinary decision to publish a Ministerial Order in advance of the levels review for Gran Canaria and La Palma. Data on the rest of the islands will also be reviewed as usual during the weekly update of alert levels.

The pressure now being applied to the Canary Islands health service is higher than at any other time during the pandemic. Around 1 in 5 of all deaths associated with Covid-19 have occurred during this sixth wave. Around 1/3 of all hospital capacity is now dedicated to coronavirus patients, 60% of that is on Tenerife.

Risk Evolution on Gran Canaria

Today’s report from the General Directorate of Public Health makes clear that Gran Canaria, in the last review, already had shown Accumulated Incidence indicators at both 7 days and 14 days at very high risk (denoted brown), as well as the indicators related to the incidence among people over 65 years, with a continued worsening in the data related to healthcare capacity.

The percentage of Covid positive hospital occupancy for conventional beds now stands at 15.58% and in Intensive Care Units they account for 26.43% of the available capacity, and number that has been progressively rising, and has now also reached very high risk levels (denoted brown).

La Palma

On La Palma, which has been at alert level 3 since January 7, the cumulative incidence at 7 and 14 days, and in relation to those over 65 years of age, are also now at very high risk levels. Over recent weeks there has been a significant increase in the percentage of occupancy of conventional beds, which has also risen to a very high risk levels.

Occupancy in conventional hospital beds has risen in just one week, from medium risk (amber) to very high risk (brown) now representing 15.76% of capacity, although the ICUs remain at very low risk (green) with just 3.85% Covid positive patients.

Health Ministry confirms 5,549 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Tuesday confirms 5,549 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The total active cases now stands at 91,257, of which 85 are admitted to the ICU and 539 remain hospitalised.

The Accumulated Incidence at 7 days (AI7) in the Canary Islands now stands at 1,499.85 cases per 100,000 population and at 14 days, 2,903.88 cases per 100,000.

Tenerife reports 2,727 new cases with a total of 43,746 epidemiologically active;

Gran Canaria has 1,865 new cases to total 33,903 active.

Lanzarote adds 515 new cases with 6,594 epidemiologically active;

Fuerteventura has 290 new cases and 4,956 active.

La Palma adds 106 new positives, with 1,637 currently active.

La Gomera adds 18 new cases, to total 194 active.

El Hierro adds 28 new positives, with 226 active cases.

To date, a total of 2,982,197 clinical diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 14,522 were done yesterday.