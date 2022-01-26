Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) spokesperson in the Canary Islands, David Suárez, explained to Spanish language daily CANARIAS7, that this low pressure system contains a pocket of cold air, pointing out that the main effect of DANA is an increase in thermodynamic instability, which can cause storms and intense rainfall.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, islanders can expect general and persistent rainfall, especially on the western islands. Snow has also not been ruled out, particularly on Tenerife and La Palma, and some could also fall on the summits of Gran Canaria. Winds from the east will produce persistent gusts in some places, more noticeable on the north and south ends of the east facing slopes and inland, though the south west and west sides of the islands will likely be shielded from the worst of the wind and rain.

The DANA is expected to begin to move away from the archipelago, to the west, by Friday, with more rain likely on the westernmost islands ahead of the weekend.

Conversely in the eastern province of Las Palmas (Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria), Saharan dust is expected throughout the weekend, as an approaching African continental air mass has been detected driven by what is known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) which often carries dust and sand suspended in the air. Despite this, AEMET say, it is still “too early to foresee the intensity of the Calima”. What can currently be predicted is that the weekend will be “drier” than conditions are at the moment. Temperatures ranging between 21ºC, in the shade, daytime, and as low as 10ºC at night in some places, likely a few degrees lower inland and at altitude

Suárez has not ruled out the possibility of electrical storm weather, with one already recorded out at sea to the north of Lanzarote. Temperatures will be noticeably lower than the expected average, for at least the rest of this week.